How Mater Dei Pipeline Re-Established USC Recruiting in California

When Lincoln Riley arrived at Southern Cal in 2022, he relied on Oklahoma transfers and the previous class recruited by the former staff. Then from 2023 through 2024, Riley relied heavily on the transfer portal which resulted in incomplete rosters and disappointing seasons.

By 2025, Riley’s recruiting process began to change. With the help of general Manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans refocused on California, chose long-term players from high school over short-term portal fixes and rebuilt relationships with power-house, in-state programs. The strongest pipeline established has been with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

2026 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

This past recruiting class solidified USC’s relationship with Mater Dei while letting the rest of the nation know that the Trojans want to retain home talent. Four former Monarchs are a part of the 35-player class, which went on to become the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the nation and in the Big Ten.

Headlining the group of Monarch is five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Through three seasons, Bowman racked up 73 receptions for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 games, per MaxPreps. He chose to forgo his senior year and reclassify in order to join the Trojans in the spring. He is expected to get significant playing time as a true freshman.

Four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is also expected to see the field early as he got a headstart with the Trojans by graduating early and enrolling in the spring. Dixon-Wyatt dropped back-to-back 650-plus yards in his junior and senior year while bringing in a total of 13 touchdowns. He finished his Monarch career as the No. 5 wideout in the state and No. 6 in the nation by 247Sports.

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Tomuhini Topui is a four-star defensive lineman that finished the 2025-2026 season a top-100 (No. 86 by 247Sports) player in the nation and top-35 player in California (No. 11 by 247Sports, No. 34 by On3/Rivals). His reliability and size – 6-3, 325 pounds – made him a force in the trenches for the Monarchs, finishing his career with 82 total tackles (21.5 tackles for loss, 39 solo), 8.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, an interception, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble, per MaxPreps.

Another addition to the defense is Shaun Scott. The four-star commit primarily got reps at edge rusher for the Monarchs but slowly transitioned to an off-ball linebacker. Scott posted career highs in his senior year – 53 total tackles (21 tackles for loss, 33 solo), 13.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, five pass deflections and four forced fumbles. He is currently listed as a linebacker on the Trojans’ 2026 roster.

20 of the 35 players came from an in-state high school

2027 Recruiting Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

With USC wrapping up its two official visit weekends – May 29 and June 12 – the 2027 recruiting class is essentially finished with a total of 14 commits. The class is nationally ranked No. 12 by 247Sports, No. 10 by On3/Rivals and top-five within the Big Ten (ESPN, 247Sports, On3). A five star, eight four-stars, five three-stars and eight ESPN top-300 make up the class.

Coming out of Mater Dei are four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington.

Lang was recruited by cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and committed to USC on March 25. He shut down his recruitment in May and came the weekend of May 29, sealing the deal with the Trojans. After appearing in five games as a freshman, Lang became a full-time starter in his sophomore and junior seasons.

During those two seasons, Lang has recorded a total of 64 total tackles (53 solo), a quarterback hurry, two interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Washington, who joined Lang in May, was also recruited by Reed and committed to Southern Cal in January. While at Mater Dei, Washington competed in track and football. After a small sample size of reps on varsity as a true freshman, Washington recorded 20 total tackles, a quarterback hurry, three interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 11 games as a sophomore, per MaxPreps.

The four-star commit spent his junior season sidelined due to an injury sustained during track. Now Washington will finish his high school career at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

The rest of the class contains eight other home-grown talents:

Five-star two-way player Honor Fa'alave-Johnson (San Diego, Calif.)

Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale (Corona, Calif.)

Four-star tackle Drew Fielder (Anaheim, Calif.)

Four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Four-star safety Gavin Williams (La Verne, Calif.)

Three-star tight end Jace Cannon (San Mateo, Calif.)

Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer (Bellflower, Calif.)

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

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