USC Trojas Recruiting Class Overview Following Official Visit Season

The final weekend of official visits is underway and most programs are to set to welcome more 2027 recruits to campus.

However, USC is not. The Trojans only had the two official visits weekends that started on May 29 and June 12 because they have a small class. Here is an overview of USC’s 2027 class following this critical recruiting period.

Offensive Commits

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

USC will once again sign another impressive group of pass-catchers. Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and top 50 prospect Quentin Hale is talented local pass-catcher with his 6-foot-3 frame. He is one of the crown jewels of the class.

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III was originally a five-star recruit in the 2028 class before reclassifying to the 2027 class in early May. Oliver is an electric pass-catcher that caught 92 passes for 1,839 yards and a state-record 29 receiving touchdowns last fall. He earned MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year honors and first team All-American honors alongside USC freshmen receivers Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley.

The Trojans landed San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star Jace Cannon at the tight end position. Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital is a high school quarterback that is viewed as an offensive weapon and can be utilized in various roles. He is also a four-sport athlete.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and top 100 recruit Drew Fielder committed to Oregon in early February but an offer from USC in late February gave him something to think about heading into spring visits. The Trojans hosted him three times and were able to flip him, marking the third recruit USC has flipped from their West Coast rivals in the last two cycles.

Defensive Commits

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

For the second consecutive cycle, USC has landed a five-star defensive end from the East Coast. It was freshman defensive end Luke Wafle from New Jersey in the 2026 class, this time it was Greenwich County Day (Conn.) edge Mekai Brown.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka is a fast riser in the 2027 class. Southern Cal has built a pipeline with Santa Margarita and three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, the son of former USC offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade, is the latest.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer strengthens the Trojans pipeline with the Trinity League conference. And the Trojans landed a commitment from Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of Luke Wafle, on June 15.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC zeroed in on four local defensive backs and were able to land all four. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is going to play safety but is also expected to play on the offensive side of the ball as well. The Trojans fended off rivals UCLA and Notre Dame to land Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams last month.

A year after signing four blue-chip prospects from Mater Dei (Calif.) in the 2026 class, USC landed four-star cornerback Danny Lang in the 2027 class. Four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington previously suited up at Mater Dei before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January. All four commits in the secondary are top 100 prospects.

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