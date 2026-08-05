USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Offers Impression of Young Receivers

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is returning to coach Lincoln Riley's program without two of his top targets from a season ago, but the USC quarterback has been impressed so far by the young group of receivers on the Trojans roster.

How the USC receiver rotation plays out exactly remains to be seen, but there are plenty of opportunities available in fall camp for some young Trojans receivers to make some noise. Maiava spoke about what he's seen from the group after Wednesday's practice.

Jayden Maiava on USC Trojans Young Receivers

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Entire group is doing such a phenomenal job adjusting to the playbook, given how young they are. You wouldn’t really tell how young they are with how they’re doing so well with the playbook. Just kind of everything that they’ve been doing. Super special group, I’m excited to see it on Saturdays," Maiava said Wednesday.

Freshmen receivers like Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, or Tron Baker could all have an impact in 2026, and Maiava's confidence in that group could go a long way in ensuring USC's success on offense this fall.

Trojans receiver Tanook Hines emerged as the third receiver alongside former USC stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, both preparing for their rookie seasons in the NFL. However, Hines has been limited to start fall camp.

While Hines is expected to enter the year as one of USC's top receivers alongside NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, one silver lining of Hines' injury is the time afforded to Maiava building chemistry with the younger receivers joining the program. Similarly, returning receivers Corey Simms and Zacharyus Williams have an opportunity to step up as the third option in USC's wide receiver room.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dixon-Wyatt, Mosley, and Baker all enrolled early, meaning they have been around the Trojans' players, coaches, and weight room for months before their freshman seasons. With a full spring under their belts, an early impact is not out of the question.

Riley and company likely won't rely on most of the incoming freshman from the top-ranked recruiting class of 2026, but will any players push their way onto the field?

One Big Question for USC Trojans Offense

The debut of five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman is highly-anticipated, and he figures to be a productive part of USC's offense early on. Maiava's top targets could likely be Hines, Anderson, and Bowman, but who will emerge as the No. 3 wide receiver option?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With USC's entire offensive line returning and running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller also back on the roster, the Trojans can expect to have a balanced attack under Riley. Still, the offense thrived with a third target for Maiava, like Hines emerging alongside Lemon and Lane in 2025.

Maiava is impressed with the young group that Riley and company have brought in, but how the coaching staff feels remains to be seen. The depth chart in early non-conference matchups will be worth monitoring, not only which receivers start but also where players may stand in the rotation.

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