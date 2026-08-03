USC Trojans Already Feeling Effects of Freshman Class Enrolling Early

USC believed the 2026 recruiting class was one of the strongest cycles in recent memory and intended to capitalize. The hiring of a new personnel staff, headlined by general manager Chad Bowden and several key assistant coaches put them in position to sign 34 recruits and the No. 1 class.

USC saw its class quickly start to stack up last spring and the plan was to get them ready to play early. The 2026 class became recurring visitors on campus to continue getting acclimated to the program and future teammates all the way up until their enrollment in January. Several worked out with the staff last summer. The goal was for nothing to feel new when they officially arrived.

Momentum into Fall Camp

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

32 of 34 of USC's signees were early enrollees, an unprecedented number, to take part in winter workouts under the direction of strength coach Trumain Carroll and begin competing in spring practice.

The players went through another round of lifting and meetings before taking a break at the start of the summer because of how early they started spring practice the first week of March and ended on April 4.

And with college football only having the singular transfer portal window in January, the Trojans did not add any new players after spring other than the two freshmen that enrolled in May. It has resulted in the team building a very close bond over the course of the year and allowed them to pickup where they left off in fall camp.

“Guys really had a good summer. We came back in shape,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We’ve been able to push these guys. Probably go a little more the first couple of days than we have historically been able to do because of numbers and the condition they’re in. Also, I think we’re feeling the effects of such a high percentage of our roster being here in the spring.

“It’s difficult for me to explain how different that is. Some of our coaches have coached a long time. We’ve never had anything close to the percentage of players that we had here in spring.”

Impact Freshman Class

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal signed the biggest recruiting class in the history of the program. And the number of freshmen that could end up starting or become significant contributors is substantial. The Trojans didn’t just reel in the No. 1 class, they signed a class filled with college ready freshman. And this is a USC is a team that returns 15 starters and several key reserves from last season.

With Riley revealing sophomore Tanook Hines is still out to begin fall camp, more attention goes to a trio of freshmen receivers out wide in Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker. Don’t be surprised if one of them ends up starting. Trent Mosley is a strong candidate to start in the slot, and Mark Bowman is expected to be a day one starter at tight end.

The Trojans return all five starters on the offensive line but guard Breck Kolojay and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe are two names that will keep things interesting in camp. Running backs Deshonne Redeaux and Shaun Alston add depth and are vying for early playing time in the backfield.

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Luke Wafle could end up starting at defensive end from day one. At the very least the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, and defensive tackles Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui are set to factor into a deep defensive rotation.

Two other very interesting names on defense are linebacker Talanoa Ili and cornerback Elbert Hill. A pair of uber-talented freshmen that have several veterans in front of them but could be very hard to keep off the field. Safety Madden Riordan has made things interesting with his notable weight gain this summer.

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