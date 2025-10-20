Matt Leinart Addresses USC's Loss to Notre Dame, Future Playoff Path
The margin for error is gone. After falling 31-13 to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the USC Trojans have once again dropped out of the AP Top 25, sitting just outside the rankings with the 26th-most votes.
After the loss to Notre Dame, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart shared some of his thoughts onto social media:
“Tough loss last night against a very good team. Love is a top-10 pick. Price is a beast. Looking at this schedule, I do believe it comes down to Oregon on the road and if this team can pull it off. If USC plays how they are capable of playing, they will be in the playoff hunt. Just have to show the consistency that just isn’t quite there yet.”
What’s left is a narrow path to the College Football Playoff — one that demands perfection and leads straight through Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks Game Defines USC’s Season
At 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play, USC still has a mathematical path to the CFP. But to get there, the Trojans must run the table — and their Nov. 22 matchup at No. 6 Oregon looms as the defining test.
The Trojans’ remaining schedule includes Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Oregon, and UCLA. Only Oregon is ranked.
That means USC’s résumé hinges entirely on beating the Ducks in Eugene and finishing 10-2.
Two-loss teams can still sneak into the playoff picture if the quality of their wins outweighs their defeats.
Notre Dame is proving that right now — rebounding from an 0-2 start to win five straight and climb back into contention. USC doesn’t have that luxury.
Without a major non-conference win and with the Michigan Wolverines as their only marquee victory, the Trojans must stack statement performances every week from here on out.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Criticizes 'Stupid Call' that Led to Game-Changing Fumble
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame
MORE: Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame
Oregon’s Own Playoff Path Has No Margin for Error
The No.6 Oregon Ducks sit at 6-1, solidly within the current playoff conversation.
The Ducks re-established their footing this past weekend with a dominant 56-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, rebounding from their earlier loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Ducks’ position is strong but fragile. They will likely be favored in every remaining matchup, meaning any loss down the stretch would be viewed as a major upset.
In a playoff race heavily influenced by “what have you done for me lately” narratives and strength of schedule, Oregon — like USC — must finish strong.
Their closing stretch features Iowa, Minnesota, and a critical in-state finale against the Washington Huskies, which, along with the USC game, could serve as their only true résumé boosters.
For USC, those signature opportunities come against Iowa and Oregon — and neither can be squandered.
Everything on the Line
For both programs, Nov. 22 feels like a de facto elimination game.
USC needs it to keep its playoff pulse alive. Oregon needs it to validate its résumé and stay within striking distance of a top-four spot.
If the Trojans show the consistency Leinart called for — and find a way to steal one in Eugene — their season’s narrative could flip overnight. Lose, and the playoff dream ends there for USC.