Michigan, Oregon New Recruiting Leaders For 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Over USC?
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons rocked a USC Trojans towel this past weekend as he won QB MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. However, it appears Lyons is no longer leaning heavily towards the Trojans.
"I would say that has been fair," Lyons told Rivals. "Maybe not as much anymore. That could be fair, but i'm a little bit more open now.”
So what has changed? For one, Lyons has decided to take a little more time with his recruitment. Lyons was originally planning on committing last summer but has decided to push back his timeline so he can see more schools. Second, the Trojans landed Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams after they were able to flip him from the Oregon.
USC is still pushing to land Lyons because he is planning on taking a year-long mission trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, delaying his enrollment. Lyons is more of a 2027 prospect instead of a 2026 prospect.
“They did just flip Jonas Williams, but to be honest, I’m not very scared of competition,”Lyons told Rivals. “There’s gonna be competition anywhere I go, so I’m gonna have to compete. I know that, I’m very confident in myself. USC’s still in it for sure.”
Two schools have emerged as strong suitors for the five-star signal-caller, Michigan and Oregon. Lyons visited Ann Arbor years ago with his older brother, USC tight end Walker Lyons during his recruitment process and the trip left an impact on the younger Lyons. Of course, the Wolverines have a different staff than a few years ago with coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, Lyons has a strong interest in Michigan and will take an unofficial visit with Michigan on April 12-13.
Oregon has been in constant contact with Lyons as they look for other options at the quarterback position after losing Williams. The Ducks are also in a heated recruiting with Georgia for Nashville Christian (Tenn.) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons told Rivals. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible.
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
Both schools have the capability to offer multimillion dollar deals in NIL collectives. Michigan was able to pull 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood away from LSU a month before the early national signing period with a lucrative eight figure NIL deal.
Nike co-founder Phil Knight has spared no expense in hopes of building a roster to help bring Oregon its first national championship. Lyons has acknowledged that NIL will play a major factor in his recruitment.
“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there, obviously,” Lyons told On3. “Anyone who says they’re not is lying. But, that’s an important thing — you’ve got to make sure they’re invested in you. I think that’s the way to look at it for NIL. When you’re talking about however much they’re willing to pay you, I guess, is how much they really believe in you; how much they are invested in you.
“But that’s not the most important thing. That’s all good money, the more money is the NFL.”
Lyons plans to announce his commitment in the summer after taking his official visits. The schools that will receive an official from Lyons include USC, BYU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Ohio State.