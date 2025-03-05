Why USC’s JuJu Watkins Is Next NCAA Tournament Darling, Following Caitlin Clark
Former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the NCAA women's basketball tournament for each of the last two seasons because of her mesmerizing playing style and record-breaking performances. Clark drew bigger audiences than the men's basketball tournament, World Series and NBA Finals.
Other stars like former LSU forward Angel Reese, Stanford forward Cameron Brink and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso have helped grow the sport over the past four seasons, but they have all graduated and are now playing in the WNBA and the women’s tournament is in need of a new superstar after building up all of this momentum. Insert USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins.
The Trojans superstar has been must-see TV since she was playing for nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.), where she began generating massive buzz. So much so she became the first female to sign with Klutch Sports Group, an LA-based agency that represents prominent athletes that include Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts.
A year after earning Freshman of the Year and unanimous first-team All-American honors, Watkins continued to elevate her game on both ends of the floor in her sophomore campaign and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, earning unanimous All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team honors in the process. She is the first USC player to win conference player of the year since Cherie Nelson in 1988.
The Los Angeles native was dominate from start to finish. Playing in the “Entertainment Capital of the World”, Watkins has become of the city's biggest stars. Movie stars like Kevin Hart, Issa Rae and Jason Sudeikis, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, NFL stars Jayden Daniels and Myles Garrett, WNBA legend Candace Parker and music legend John Legend are just a few of the many celebrities that have come out to Watkins play live this season. At just 19-years-old, she has become one of the biggest stars not just in college athletics but in all of sports.
Watkins has filled with the stat sheet with performances that leaves the crowd waiting to see what she will do next. She consistently rises to the occasion when the spotlight is on her, as seen in the Trojans two matchups against crosstown rival UCLA this season.
In their first matchup against the Bruins, Watkins became the first player, in men’s or women’s college basketball to have a game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks and 5+ threes made in game over the last 20 years. She followed up the second game with another 30-point outburst, her fourth consecutive 30-point against UCLA. USC handed the Bruins their only two losses of the season and claimed their first regular season title since 1994.
The former five-star recruit has a very compelling case for the Naismith Player of the Year, awarded annually to the top men’s and women’s player in college basketball. Watkins leads the Trojans into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed and in pursuit of not only another conference title, but the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. All eyes will be on Watkins and USC as they make a run for the school's first national championship since 1984.
In her career, Watkins has three 40-point games, six 35-point games, 20 games of at least 30 points. The former five-star recruit is still long way from overtaking Clark as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for both men’s and women’s college basketball. A strong run in the tournament will help her inch closer to the record.