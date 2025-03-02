USC Trojans Commits Schedule Summer Official Visits: Xavier Griffin, Brandon Lockhart
The USC Trojans are making a strong push for the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country and that means securing the commits they already hold pledges from.
Several members of the Trojans 2026 class scheduled their official visits with USC this week, including Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Mount Camel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan.
The visits will give them the opportunity to get more accustomed to the place they will be spending some of the most important years of their lives. Having them on campus will also allow them to sell other prospects on the vision Lincoln Riley and new general manager Chad Bowden are putting in place and persuade them to join them in Los Angeles.
Jones will make the trip out west from June 13-15. The highly touted prospect from Chicago committed to the Trojans in October after watching them take on Penn State. Despite the loss, Jones left his visit very impressed and chose USC over Notre Dame.
Other notable names that will be on campus the same weekend include Bolles (FL) four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs, Malvern Prep (PA) four-star edge Jackson Ford, Corner Canyon (UT) four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa and Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star interior offensive lineman Samuel Utu.
Griffin, Lockhart and Riordan will all be on campus the same weekend from June 20-22. All three were at the Trojans Junior Day event in February. Griffin’s recruitment continues to be closely monitored as several programs in the south try to keep him from heading to Los Angeles.
It will be Griffin's sixth time on campus — granted he doesn’t return sometime in the spring. USC is trying to bring the coveted linebacker from the Peach State out to Southern California as often as possible from now until the early national signing period.
Lockhart and Riordan spent a ton of time during Junior Day actively recruiting other prospects to join them in what figures to be a program-altering 2026 recruiting class. The Southern California natives grew up Trojans fans and what to be a part of what helps bring the Cardinal and Gold back to national prominence.
Other notable prospects that will be on campus that same weekend include Picayune Memorial (MS) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson, Fort Meyers (FL) four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, East Robertson (TN) four-star edge Zach Groves and Independence (NC) three-star safety Nick Reddish.
USC holds 11 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. They have the No. 1 class according to 247Sports and Rivals, and the No. 2 class according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The month of June will go a long way in determining whether or not the Trojans finish with the top-ranked class come the Early National Signing Period in December.