Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans

Former USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss has transferred to Louisville per ESPN. Moss spent the past four seasons at USC before entering the transfer portal after USC coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss in favor of quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is committing to Louisville per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Moss announced earlier this month that he would be leaving USC and entering the portal. He now has a new home. 

Miller Moss Commits To Louisville

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during t
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Miller Moss signed with the USC Trojans back in December of 2020. Moss patiently waited his turn and got his opportunity to be the Trojans starting quarterback in 2024. Moss went 4-5 as a starter in 2024 for USC while throwing for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. 

USC coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss for Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the season. Days after the Trojans regular season ended in a loss to Notre Dame, Moss unsurprisingly announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday afternoon that Moss would be committing to the Louisville Cardinals for the 2025 season. Moss is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 quarterback per ESPN Portal Rankings. 

Moss Taking Over For Another Louisville Transfer Quarterback

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws against the Pittsburgh Pan
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) throws against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Moss was a four-star recruit out of high school (Bishop Alemany, California) and ranked as the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 22 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.

For the Louisville Cardinals, if Moss ends up being the starter next season, it will be the third consecutive transfer portal quarterback start for them. 

In 2024, Tyler Shough started for the Cardinals in all 12 games. Shough was in his 7th collegiate year after transferring from Oregon and then Texas Tech. He started playing college football in 2018 and was in the same high school class as 4th year NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 

Prior to Shough in 2023, the Louisville starting quarterback was Cal transfer, Jack Plummer. Plummer was in his 5th collegiate season. Now the Cardinals will turn to another transfer in his 5th collegiate season in quarterback Miller Moss. 

The Cardinals are coming off a 8-4 season in 2024. Louisville has a clinched bowl game berth in four consecutive seasons. 

USC Starting Quarterback in 2025?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball agains
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All signs are pointing to USC rolling with quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025. Maiava started the final three games in the regular season for the Trojans and went 2-1. Maiava threw for 840 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in those three games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame.

The Trojans landed class of 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from nearby Corona, California on national signing day. Longstreet won’t be thrown into the fire immediately, but if Maiava struggles early, don’t be shocked if the true freshman gets some reps.  

