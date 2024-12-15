Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans
Former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is committing to Louisville per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Moss announced earlier this month that he would be leaving USC and entering the portal. He now has a new home.
Miller Moss Commits To Louisville
Miller Moss signed with the USC Trojans back in December of 2020. Moss patiently waited his turn and got his opportunity to be the Trojans starting quarterback in 2024. Moss went 4-5 as a starter in 2024 for USC while throwing for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.
USC coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss for Jayden Maiava for the final three games of the season. Days after the Trojans regular season ended in a loss to Notre Dame, Moss unsurprisingly announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday afternoon that Moss would be committing to the Louisville Cardinals for the 2025 season. Moss is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 3 quarterback per ESPN Portal Rankings.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
Moss Taking Over For Another Louisville Transfer Quarterback
Moss was a four-star recruit out of high school (Bishop Alemany, California) and ranked as the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 22 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.
For the Louisville Cardinals, if Moss ends up being the starter next season, it will be the third consecutive transfer portal quarterback start for them.
In 2024, Tyler Shough started for the Cardinals in all 12 games. Shough was in his 7th collegiate year after transferring from Oregon and then Texas Tech. He started playing college football in 2018 and was in the same high school class as 4th year NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Prior to Shough in 2023, the Louisville starting quarterback was Cal transfer, Jack Plummer. Plummer was in his 5th collegiate season. Now the Cardinals will turn to another transfer in his 5th collegiate season in quarterback Miller Moss.
The Cardinals are coming off a 8-4 season in 2024. Louisville has a clinched bowl game berth in four consecutive seasons.
USC Starting Quarterback in 2025?
All signs are pointing to USC rolling with quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025. Maiava started the final three games in the regular season for the Trojans and went 2-1. Maiava threw for 840 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in those three games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame.
The Trojans landed class of 2025 five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from nearby Corona, California on national signing day. Longstreet won’t be thrown into the fire immediately, but if Maiava struggles early, don’t be shocked if the true freshman gets some reps.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?