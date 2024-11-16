USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
The USC Trojans benched quarterback Miller Moss ahead of the Week 12 game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After benching him, transfer portal rumors began to swirl, and although Moss has not officially said he will transfer, he is a quarterback who could draw in some big Name, Image, and Likeness money through the portal.
On Nov. 5, it was revealed that USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to move on from Moss, giving transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava a chance to start. The Trojans are 4-5, looking for a way to improve the season and earn a bowl game.
The 2024 season is Moss’s first year as the Trojans starting quarterback. He sat behind quarterback Caleb Williams for his first two years at USC, making his starting debut in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Williams sat out of the game, preparing for his future in the NFL, while Moss had an impressive start with the Trojans, throwing six touchdown passes.
Moss and Maiava competed for the starting role in 2024, ending with Moss winning the role. Moss had a decent start to his first year starting, leading the Trojans to a 2-0 start, but the team has failed to win a road game this season. As the starter, Moss has 2,555 passing yards, 20 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Moss was also sacked 10 times, facing constant pressure from opposing defenses.
With Maiava getting the start, Moss's future with the USC Trojans is in question. Despite the up-and-down season, Moss has potential and would likely be a starter somewhere else. Moss's experience starting this season could draw in some big NIL money transferring.
Moss is worth about $915,000 in NIL money. A couple of schools need a quarterback to step right in and start. Moss is a natural leader, a quality schools are interested in. Two of the top schools in need of a quarterback are the Michigan Wolverines and the Oregon Ducks, and both schools would certainly pay Moss for his NIL.
Michigan is known to be looking for a quarterback to start in 2025, reportedly offering LSU's quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood $10.5 million in NIL to flip his commitment.
There is still no confirmation that Moss will transfer at the end of the season, but it is highly likely. The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Maiava’s first start as a Trojan.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: Nebraska Starting Quarterback vs. USC? Dylan Raiola Injury Update
MORE: USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts to NCAA Probation: 'We Don't Take It Lightly'
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast