USC Trojans' Emotional After Notre Dame Defeat: Transfer Portal?
The USC Trojans ended their regular season with a 49-35 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to fall to 6-6. After the game, USC quarterback Miller Moss was emotional while leaving the field, potentially for the final time in a Trojans uniform. After being benched late in the season, will Moss leave USC and enter the transfer portal?
Despite the 14-points loss, the game was in reach for the Trojans, something that could be said after every USC loss this year.
1. Quinten Joyner is the future at running back
After USC running back Woody Marks went down early in the game, Quinten Joyner stepped up to the plate for the Trojans. Joyner filled in admirably despite coming in against one of the best defenses in the country in Notre Dame. Joyner ran 10 times for 83 yards and touted an efficient 8.3 yards per carry. It shouldn't come as a surprise to USC fans that Joyner excelled in his extended time. With Marks only playing one season at USC, Joyner, who is a sophomore, will undoubtedly be the in-house favorite to become the lead rusher for USC next fall.
2. Lincoln Riley needs to self-reflect after 6-6 year
USC coach Lincoln Riley peaked with 11 wins in his first year at USC back in 2022. He had seven wins in the 2023 season plus a bowl victory over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl, and now ends his third regular season with six wins. After the addition of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, the Trojans defense saw a significant improvement. Oddly enough, it was the USC's offense and play calling that seemed to hold back the Trojans this season. It's unacceptable that after three years, the Trojans have gotten worse under Riley's oversight. USC is bowl eligible, and the team will await to learn which bowl game they will play in.
3. Ja'Kobi Lane shines in limited snaps
After jumping out to a blazing hot start to begin the season, USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane cooled off as the season went on. In the loss to the Fighting Irish, Lane reeled in three catches for 26 yards and three touchdowns. It was an impressive showing from the sophomore pass catcher as he shined in the red zone. Lane ends the regular season with six touchdown snags, the most among USC wide receivers.
