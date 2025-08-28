Missouri State Coach Ryan Beard Says Bears Have ‘Zero to Lose’ Against USC Trojans
The Missouri State Bears' coach Ryan Beard is embracing an underdog mindset ahead of the season opener against the USC Trojans. Speaking from Springfield, Beard said his Bears have nothing to lose inside the Coliseum on Saturday. He praised Lincoln Riley’s offensive prowess and outlined how his defense plans to handle USC’s talented wide receiver corps.
Beard was candid when asked about the challenge of facing one of college football’s biggest brands.
“It’s going to be a challenging football game for us, but why not go and compete,” Beard said. “The great thing about this one is there is zero that we have to lose. Absolutely zero. We’re going to go and put our best foot forward and compete. We’re going to play every single down and see what shakes from there.”
Missouri State's Chances Against USC
The Bears enter the matchup as heavy underdogs, but Beard has leaned into that label since taking over as Missouri State’s coach. Saturday’s game will give his roster a chance to measure itself against Big Ten talent and the type of speed and physicality that Riley has assembled at USC.
While much of the attention has been on USC’s roster, Beard spoke about Lincoln Riley’s coaching ability. He highlighted Riley’s reputation for creating mismatches and spacing within the offense, crediting the Trojans’ coach for consistently putting his players in strong positions to succeed.
“He’s incredible on the offensive side of the ball with his ability to create mismatches and spacing for his players,” Beard said.
USC Trojans Wide Receivers Versus Missouri State's Defensive Backs
Beard’s respect for Riley will now meet the reality of facing one of the country’s deepest wide receiver groups. When asked about the matchup between USC’s perimeter weapons and his own defensive backs, Beard admitted it will test Missouri State at every level.
“I have some of their depth pieces here. It would take a while to go through each of the players that I’m impressed with,” Beard said. “But yeah, they definitely do a good job creating some advantages on the perimeter. Just with their length and athleticism. Their ability to stretch the field and get yards after catch. We have to make sure that we are tight. We have to make sure to do a good job of presenting different pictures to their quarterback."
For Missouri State, the matchup serves as both a test and an opportunity. The Bears are looking to build momentum with another season under Beard, who was elevated to head coach after serving as defensive coordinator.
Which is why they have the nothing to lose attitude. Whenever smaller programs are invited to play larger colleges and paid handsomely to do so, this is the perceived mindset. The pressure lies solely on USC.
For USC, the game is about execution and preparation. The Trojans enter the 2025 season with heightened expectations following a strong recruiting stretch and the move into the Big Ten. Riley and his staff have emphasized depth and versatility on both sides of the ball, and Saturday’s game represents a chance to sharpen rotations before conference play.
But if they should lose, heads may roll.