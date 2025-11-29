Why Four-Star Recruit Jonas Williams Is Best Quarterback Commit In Big Ten
At the top of every program's recruiting clas is the quarterback commit. Whether he's a three-star or a five-star, the quarterback commit is often one of the most well-known prospects in every recruiting class.
Not only is USC Trojans' four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams one of the top commits in their recruiting class, but he's also the top quarterback recruit in the Big Ten. Williams is ranked as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 118 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Big Ten Quarterback Commits
Williams is the top ranked Big Ten quarterback commit. In fact, he's the only quarterback ranked inside 247Sports' top 10 quarterback prospects among Big Ten recruits.
Iowa's four-star quarterback commit Tradon Bessinger is ranked as the No. 12 quarterback and No. 185 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Bessinger decommitted from Boise State on Oct. 27 and then committed to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 8.
Not too far behind Bessinger is Oregon's four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver. He was also committed to Boise State before decommitting on June 12 and then committed to the Ducks on June 15. Beaver checks in as the No. 15 quarterback in the country.
Interestingly enough about Williams, he was committed to Oregon prior to flipping to the Trojans earlier this year.
Why Williams Is No. 1
Not only do the rankings say that Williams will be the top quarterback recruit heading to the Big Ten, but his talent is hard to deny. He is the all-time leading passing touchdown leader in Illinois state history.
"Tracking to exit high school as a four-year starter and has a chance to set all-time passing records in Illinois...Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can thrive in an up-tempo attack. On the younger side for the grade, which signals best football is likely ahead of him," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote.
Playing for USC coach Lincoln Riley also gives him a leg up. When taking a look at Riley's track record with quarterbacks, it's hard to imagine a quarterback recruit not panning out under Riley's watch.
Potential Expectations In Year One
Depending on what USC's starting quarterback Jayden Maiava does, whether he enters the 2026 NFL Draft or stays, will determine where Williams lands on the depth chart if he does end up signing with the Trojans and enrolls early.
If Maiava stays, Williams would be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster behind Maiava and Husan Longstreet. But if Maiava does enter the draft, then Williams could become the backup quarterback barring a transfer coming in.
With Longstreet in tow for 2026, the expectation for Williams will be to redshirt to preserve his year of eligibility regardless of any additions to the quarterback room.