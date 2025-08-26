How USC Trojans' Desman Stephens Is Thriving in New Role Under D’Anton Lynn
The first thing USC Trojans coaches will point out when it comes to sophomore Desman Stephens is his work ethic.
It’s what led to him being one of two freshmen to appear in all 13 games last season. He primarily played on special teams but also served as the team’s the third linebacker.
With starting linebackers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb out of eligibility, Stephens headed into the spring expected to take the next step and move into a starting role. But it’s not just any position, he’s now the man in the middle of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s scheme.
“When we put him at at Mike in the spring, it was a course, there's things that are new, there's a learning curve," Lynn said. "But the one thing you didn't have to teach him was the instinctual stuff, and that's the stuff that I think has to come natural to a certain extent. And he has great instincts in the box. He sees things fast, he processes and then all the other things you've just seen him get better and better."
It’s a brand new responsibility for Stephens, who played defensive back, receiver, running back and returned punts and kicks in high school.
He’s a modern day three-down linebacker because of those positions he has played in his career. Stephens has transformed his body since arriving in the winter of 2024 and stands at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster
Now, the Michigan native is under the tutelage of longtime NFL assistant Rob Ryan, who returned to the college game for the first time in 25 years when he joined the Trojans staff in January.
The new USC linebackers coach brings an infectious energy that not only his unit have gravitated towards but the team has.
Running Mate
Stephens will start next to redshirt senior Eric Gentry this season after USC coach Lincoln Riley stated this past week the two have “separated themselves in the linebacker room as the clear cut first and second guys.”
Linebacker Depth
The Trojans were particularly thin at linebacker in the spring and outside of Gentry, no other player at the position has started a game in college.
However, the concern Riley once had in the offseason has been erased because of the emergence of few players.
“I know that was kind of a concern of depth coming into this camp. And I would say one of the bright spots has been the play of Ta’Mere [Robinson] and [Elijah] Newby and [Anthony] Beavers, and then the two young boys at linebacker, I like our depth. They're just going to be kind of figuring out who's going to play," said Riley.
Redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker has also drawn rave reviews in the spring and fall camp. Walker missed a majority of his debut season as he recovered from a shoulder injury but is likely to be part of the two-deep depth chart in 2025.
Impact on Defense
USC could have one of the best front sevens in the Big Ten. Defensive line is arguably the team’s biggest strength heading into the season because of the the depth and a number of players from a year ago making tremendous strides.
Stephens and Gentry are two uber-talented linebackers with superb athleticism who compliment the massive group lined up in front of them very well.
USC Lincoln Riley has been criticized in the past, dating back to first season as head coach at Oklahoma in 2017 for having poor defenses — and that is putting it lightly. Those days are long gone under Lynn. It’s not hyperbole to state this could be the best defense Riley has had in his career.