Nebraska Cornhuskers' Dylan Raiola Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans Matchup
The USC Trojans will face several challenging road tests on the road this season. After struggling away from Southern California last season, USC is hoping that this year, it can learn from its mistakes and close out games away from the Coliseum. One of the challenging road matchups that the Trojans will have to face will be on Nov. 1 in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The game has the potential to be a crucial Big Ten late-season matchup, depending on how both teams' records are coming in. USC will enter a hostile environment as the Cornhuskers are set to debut their "Back in Black" alternates in what Nebraska hopes will be a Saturday night blackout.
Dylan Raiola Confident About Matchup With USC
USC's November matchup is most likely to be a cold atmosphere, an aspect of the game that Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola believes the Trojans won't be ready for.
"Yeah, we're gonna catch USC November 1, probably going to be a night game, Raiola said, via CBS Sports. "I hope it's cold; they're not going to like that."
USC and Nebraska both enter the 2025 season as underrated teams to make a run in the Big Ten and have the capability to earn a surprise spot in the College Football Playoff. USC finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, which included a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Raiola helped lead the Cornhuskers to their first bowl appearance since 2016, which resulted in a 20-15 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. Heading into the third season under coach Matt Rhule, there are high expectations to have a sucssessful year, and the biggest key to success is Raiola.
Series History: Nebraska VS USC
In their 2024 meeting at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, USC defeated Nebraska 28-20. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who will lead the Trojans' offense this season, threw for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 25-of-35 passing. Raiola threw for 191 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss last November.
USC and Nebraska have met six previous times, with the Trojans leading the series 5-1-0. Nebraska has never beaten USC, as it tied 21-21 back in 1970, and is hoping to change that this fall with a win over the Trojans.
USC has faced off against Nebraska in ranked matchups, which could be the case this November. The most recent ranked matchup between these two iconic college football programs came in 2007 when No. 1 USC defeated No. 14 Nebraska 49-31 in Lincoln. The two also met as ranked opponents the previous season at the Coliseum, which then-ranked No. 4 USC won 28-10 over No. 19 Nebraska.