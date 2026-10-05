New Teams Arrive in Top 10 of Latest Big Ten Power Rankings
It was a wild week 5 for the Big Ten, leading to some surprising moves in the latest power rankings.
Penn State and Michigan suffered surprising defeats pushing them both out of the top 10. No. 19 USC managed to halt a Washington comeback late in the game to pick up a much-needed win.
Purdue stunned Illinois as the Fighting Illini’s struggles continue. Northwestern is slowly climbing the ladder with a big win in their new stadium. No. 5 Ohio State flexed their strengths on the road in Iowa City.
It was indeed a wild rollercoaster of a weekend. Here are the latest Big Ten power rankings after week 5:
Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 5:
18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten)
17. Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
16. Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
15. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
14. Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
13. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)
12. Michigan Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)
11. Washington Huskies (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)
Top 10
10. Northwestern Wildcats
Week 5 Result: 34-13 win vs. Penn State
Record: 3-1, 1-1 Big Ten
Last week: 13
Making their way into the top 10 for the first time this year are the Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats debuted the new Ryan Field in tremendous fashion defeating Penn State 34-13.
It was a dominating win on the ground for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his team, rushing for over 400 yards. Running backs Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II both rushed for over 150 yards each and three combined touchdowns. Don’t count out the Wildcats yet.
9. Iowa Hawkeyes
Week 5 Result: 31-14 loss vs. Ohio State
Record: 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 4
The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes struggled to contain the Ohio State Buckeyes at home. Quarterback Hank Brown was ineffective passing the ball, while the rushing game couldn’t find a gap against the Buckeyes’ front defensive line. The Hawkeyes only managed to run the ball for 39 total yards.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Week 5 Result: 20-14 win vs. Michigan
Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 11
Minnesota is back in the top 10 power rankings after a stunning win over Michigan at home to claim the Little Brown Jug for the first time in over a decade. The Golden Gophers defense tormented Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood intercepting him twice.
The win wasn’t flashy by any means, and there are still things to patch up, most notably at quarterback. But the win is a good step forward as Minnesota picks up three wins in a row.
7. Wisconsin Badgers
Week 5 Result: 31-3 win vs. Michigan State
Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 9
After dropping their opener against No. 3 Notre Dame, coach Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin Badgers are on a four-game winning streak. They easily took care of business against a struggling Spartans program. Quarterback Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and the rushing attack surpassed 200 yards.
6. USC Trojans
Week 5 Result: 25-21 win vs. Washington
Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten
Last Week: 10
USC needed a win after their loss last week to No. 13 Oregon and they got it. It wasn’t an easy win by any means. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had struggles, especially early on. But the Trojans managed to stop Washington’s offense on their final drive.
USC’s defense was under fire for most of the game, but a magical scoop and score by defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart allowed the Trojans to reclaim the lead and eventually the win. There are many holes left to fix before their road trip to Happy Valley to face a Penn State team that desperately needs a win. For now, coach Lincoln Riley can take a sigh of relief.
5. UCLA Bruins
Week 5 Result: BYE Week
Record: 4-0, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 5
Coach Bob Chesney and the No. 21 Bruins got a break after their hot 4-0 start. The bye week comes at the perfect time to prepare for their big road matchup against Oregon. This is the Bruins’ first real test and will likely determine the true nature of Chesney’s team.
4. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Week 5 Result: 48-23 win vs. Maryland
Record: 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 7
Nebraska fell behind against the Terrapins early in the first quarter but outscored them 41-7 over the next three. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea was the difference maker passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards.
Like USC, the Cornhuskers’ defense had some scrutiny of their own after some questionable tackle efforts. Unlike the Trojans, the Huskers remain undefeated at 5-0.
3. Oregon Ducks
Week 5 Result: BYE Week
Record: 3-1, 1-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 3
Just like UCLA, Oregon also got the weekend off. The Ducks are coming off their big win on the road against USC and are hoping to continue that momentum against the Bruins. Quarterback Dante Moore’s return remains unclear for Saturday but, most likely, it’ll continue to Dylan Raiola’s show for now.
2. Indiana Hoosiers
Week 5 Result: 47-15 win at Rutgers
Record: 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 2
The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers looked much better against Rutgers than they did a week ago against Northwestern. The Hoosiers clicked on all facets of the game, pouring nearly 600 yards on the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Turbo Richard ran for over 200 yards.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 5 Result: 31-14 win at Iowa
Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten
Last Week: 1
Ohio State took care of business at Kinnick Stadium against the Hawkeyes. To no one’s surprise receiver Jeremiah Smith shined with two touchdowns and over 200 yards receiving. Maryland is the only obstacle remaining before the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington for a rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_