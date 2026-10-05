New Teams Arrive in Top 10 of Latest Big Ten Power Rankings

It was a wild week 5 for the Big Ten, leading to some surprising moves in the latest power rankings.

Penn State and Michigan suffered surprising defeats pushing them both out of the top 10. No. 19 USC managed to halt a Washington comeback late in the game to pick up a much-needed win.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes the ball against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue stunned Illinois as the Fighting Illini’s struggles continue. Northwestern is slowly climbing the ladder with a big win in their new stadium. No. 5 Ohio State flexed their strengths on the road in Iowa City.

It was indeed a wild rollercoaster of a weekend. Here are the latest Big Ten power rankings after week 5:

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 5:

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman James Williams Jr. (58) celebrates a win over the Illinois fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium with the Purdue Canon trophy. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

17. Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

16. Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

15. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

14. Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)

12. Michigan Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)

11. Washington Huskies (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten)

Top 10

10. Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 2, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the to the one yard line as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) tackles him during the second half at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 34-13 win vs. Penn State

Record: 3-1, 1-1 Big Ten

Last week: 13

Making their way into the top 10 for the first time this year are the Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats debuted the new Ryan Field in tremendous fashion defeating Penn State 34-13.

It was a dominating win on the ground for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his team, rushing for over 400 yards. Running backs Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II both rushed for over 150 yards each and three combined touchdowns. Don’t count out the Wildcats yet.

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes running back L.J. Phillips Jr. (21) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during a Big Ten college football game Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 31-14 loss vs. Ohio State

Record: 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 4

The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes struggled to contain the Ohio State Buckeyes at home. Quarterback Hank Brown was ineffective passing the ball, while the rushing game couldn’t find a gap against the Buckeyes’ front defensive line. The Hawkeyes only managed to run the ball for 39 total yards.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Noah Jennings (13) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore (1) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 20-14 win vs. Michigan

Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 11

Minnesota is back in the top 10 power rankings after a stunning win over Michigan at home to claim the Little Brown Jug for the first time in over a decade. The Golden Gophers defense tormented Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood intercepting him twice.

The win wasn’t flashy by any means, and there are still things to patch up, most notably at quarterback. But the win is a good step forward as Minnesota picks up three wins in a row.

7. Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 31-3 win vs. Michigan State

Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 9

After dropping their opener against No. 3 Notre Dame, coach Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin Badgers are on a four-game winning streak. They easily took care of business against a struggling Spartans program. Quarterback Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and the rushing attack surpassed 200 yards.

6. USC Trojans

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball for a first down against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 25-21 win vs. Washington

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten

Last Week: 10

USC needed a win after their loss last week to No. 13 Oregon and they got it. It wasn’t an easy win by any means. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had struggles, especially early on. But the Trojans managed to stop Washington’s offense on their final drive.

USC’s defense was under fire for most of the game, but a magical scoop and score by defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart allowed the Trojans to reclaim the lead and eventually the win. There are many holes left to fix before their road trip to Happy Valley to face a Penn State team that desperately needs a win. For now, coach Lincoln Riley can take a sigh of relief.

5. UCLA Bruins

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: BYE Week

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 5

Coach Bob Chesney and the No. 21 Bruins got a break after their hot 4-0 start. The bye week comes at the perfect time to prepare for their big road matchup against Oregon. This is the Bruins’ first real test and will likely determine the true nature of Chesney’s team.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 3, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 48-23 win vs. Maryland

Record: 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 7

Nebraska fell behind against the Terrapins early in the first quarter but outscored them 41-7 over the next three. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea was the difference maker passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards.

Like USC, the Cornhuskers’ defense had some scrutiny of their own after some questionable tackle efforts. Unlike the Trojans, the Huskers remain undefeated at 5-0.

3. Oregon Ducks

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with tight end Jamari Johnson (9) after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: BYE Week

Record: 3-1, 1-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 3

Just like UCLA, Oregon also got the weekend off. The Ducks are coming off their big win on the road against USC and are hoping to continue that momentum against the Bruins. Quarterback Dante Moore’s return remains unclear for Saturday but, most likely, it’ll continue to Dylan Raiola’s show for now.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 47-15 win at Rutgers

Record: 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 2

The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers looked much better against Rutgers than they did a week ago against Northwestern. The Hoosiers clicked on all facets of the game, pouring nearly 600 yards on the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Turbo Richard ran for over 200 yards.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass, breaking the school record, in front of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Anthony Hawkins (5) during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 5 Result: 31-14 win at Iowa

Record: 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten

Last Week: 1

Ohio State took care of business at Kinnick Stadium against the Hawkeyes. To no one’s surprise receiver Jeremiah Smith shined with two touchdowns and over 200 yards receiving. Maryland is the only obstacle remaining before the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington for a rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana.

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