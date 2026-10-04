USC’s Win Over Washington Doesn’t Change Narrative Surrounding Lincoln Riley

No. 19 USC overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Washington 25-21 at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night.

It was the Trojans' first when over their longtime West Coast rival since 2016, but it was a sloppy performance from start to finish and they knew it. For a program that was under heavy fire for the past week, their performance was disheartening.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as quarterback Jayden Maiava took a knee to end the game, he headed straight for the tunnel. The rest of the team soon followed. No autographs, no fan interaction, nothing. Can’t remember anything like that happening under coach Lincoln Riley after a win before.

Definitely a quick way to continue losing the tiniest bit of support still remaining from the fan base. The “fire Lincoln” chants began right behind the USC bench from the student section in the first half.

By the second half, it was loud throughout the stadium and the boos reigned down for a team that once again was incredibly undisciplined under Riley.

Poor tackling on a play in third quarter that led to a 42-yard touchdown resembled USC’s defensive performance against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the end of the Alamo Bowl last season.

Penalties continue to plague the team in costly moments. It’s a new week but it’s the same issues over and over again that can be fixed.

A win is a win but the noise calling for Riley’s job got much louder and with the Trojans entering the toughest part of their schedule, it will only intensify.

Positives in Late-Game Rally

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense had its best showing in Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson moved to the press box and paid dividends.

Washington went three-and-out on four of its five possessions. The did give up a touchdown drive in-between there but that was when the Huskies got the ball on USC’s 41-yard line.

All of it stemming from a muffed punt from receiver Terrell Anderson on the previous possession. Same story, mental mistakes leading to perfect opportunities for their opponents. But it's a defense that undoubtedly played its best game in Big Ten play. A week after giving up 41 points and over 500 yards of offense to Oregon, they allowed 21 points and 319 yards of offense to Washington.

The Trojans pass rush finally came alive, finishing the game with five sacks against a dynamic quarterback in Demond Williams. Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua shared a moment after the field.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest defensive play of the night came in the third quarter when linebacker Elijah Newby forced a strip sack and defensive line Jahkeem Stewart picked up and rumbled down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown.

Despite Maiava struggling, receiver Tanook Hines played had best game of the season, hauling in five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, where he snatched it away from a Huskies defender and helped spark the comeback.

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