NFL Analyst Sees One Flaw USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Must Fix

The hype train is gaining steam for USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Many fans and analysts have seen the potential. Some scouts believe he's capable of becoming NFL Draft first round material. Others can even envision Maiava becoming the second Heisman Trophy winning passer for coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

But one flaw must be addressed as one scout pointed out.

Area of Concern Involving USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid rolled out the list of strengths and weaknesses each league-ready quarterback brings this season. He mentioned Maiava on his list of signal-callers.

Reid praises Maiava's composure and how he's able to stretch the field vertically. But he zeroed in on where the Trojans star struggled the most.

"His completion percentage dropped to 50.8% when he was pressured, and constant misses resulting from pressure led to unsettled feet, an uneven base and more inaccuracy," Reid wrote.

Key games of 2025 highlight those deficiences on Maiava's end when peeling back the layers of this flaw.

Teams that Exposed Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame loss is where that flaw became illuminated.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman dialed the pressure against the quarterback, pressuring him up to 15 times. Maiava just completed four passes when facing a heavier rush. The USC quarterback resorted to panic feet and trying to create a play in chaos when defenders cracked the line of scrimmage. Except Maiava showed he's limited athletically compared to predeccesor Caleb Williams.

Even Nebraska rolled with a similar look and forced Maiava out of the pocket, plus pressured USC to beat them with the running attack. But when he passed, Maiava delivered a dismal 39.1 completion percentage. The Cornhuskers even dropped eight defenders into coverage to take away Maiava's strength of pushing the ball deep. Maiava often underthrew his targets too.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon surfaced as one more game that brought out the worse in Maiava. The Ducks proved they held the edge in trench play and rattled Maiava's pass protection, leading to discomfort in the pocket. Maiava turned to panic throws and, despite tossing three touchdowns when Riley switched to quick out passes, the quarterback still threw two costly interceptions.

No doubt defenses in 2026 will dip into the blueprint Notre Dame, Nebraska and Oregon all threw at Maiava to disrupt his timing and calm demeanor in the pocket. Maiava must show that's he's learned a lot from his 2025 mistakes.

The First Defense Posing as Biggest Challenge to Jayden Maiava

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images



Every opposing defense Maiava faces this fall will present their own set of challenges and personnel. But Fresno State enters the picture as Maiava's first major hurdle. While it sounds like a surprise pick, the Bulldogs pose as the first threat for multiple reasons.



To start, Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz knows Maiava well as a past Riley assistant during the 2024 season. The former linebackers coach for the Trojans then helped create the nation's No. 16 ranked defense last season in the San Joaquin Valley of California.

Fresno State already runs a five-defensive back look and will likely drop eight to confuse Maiava. Plus the Bulldog players are likely going to be more familiar with Entz's style plus the defense Nick Benedetto runs as defensive coordinator. Benedetto is a big factor too here, as his last two defenses including the 2024 Northern Illinois one surrendered less than 19 points a game.

It'll be up to how Maiava handles the pressure up front and eliminating Entz's knowledge of the quarterback from there. And if he's able to show the nation he's improved under pressure to start the 2026 season.





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