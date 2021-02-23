NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah “Loves” USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC has produced some exceptional talent at the wide receiver position this past year, and it's caught the eye of several NFL Draft experts. This year, NFL Network’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah gave high praise to junior WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on Twitter.

“One trait almost every elite WR possesses- toughness. One of the main reasons I love USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown. He does the dirty work in [the] middle of the field and he's a very angry blocker.”

All in one tweet, Jeremiah compared St. Brown’s toughness to those of elite receivers. He also said that he “loves” the Trojan wideout as an NFL prospect.

In regards to calling St. Brown an "angry blocker" Jeremiah may be referring to the nasty layout block he displayed in USC's 2020 season opener against Arizona State. The California native engaged in a block with one of the Sun Devils defensive backs, eventually shoving him to the ground, which sparked a huge reaction from the Trojans sideline.

But Jeremiah wasn’t the only NFL expert to chime in. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager also mentioned his thoughts on the USC wideout as well.

“Shh. One of my favorites. ‘Sleeper’ no more.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout led USC with 41 receptions for 478 yards and a Pac-12 leading seven TD's in the shortened conference schedule. This resulted in him being named a 2020 first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He finished his USC career with 2,270 receiving yards on 171 receptions and 16 TDs.

St. Brown is expected to be picked somewhere on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft. As many mock drafts have him slated as a second or third round pick. There are also several predictions that have him sneaking into the first round, joining teammate and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The 21-year-old is expected to be among the top wide receivers taken off the board. St. Brown dominated out of the slot during his USC career, as he is rated as the 8th-best inside wide receiver by Sports Illustrated's FanNation rankings. While he's expected to be a slot-receiver in the NFL, St. Brown did showcase his versatility in 2020 by playing on the outside more frequently.

Although we are still several months away from finding out where Amon-Ra St. Brown will land in this years draft, it's a good sign that two very credible draft analysts value what the Trojan wideout brings to the table.

