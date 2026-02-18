The NFL Draft Pick Who Could Change Everything For New Orleans Saints

USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon enters the NFL Draft as one of the top offensive prospects. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American has the opportunity to be a key piece to an NFL team in his rookie season.

Throughout his three seasons with USC, Lemon proved to be one of the best wide receivers in college football, totaling 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. This past season for USC was considered Lemon’s best as he was one of the top receiving leaders in college football, collecting 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Several NFL teams are considered great fits for Lemon. There is one landing spot, however, where Lemon could help make a contender in the NFC once again.

Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Projection

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah’s 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0, Lemon is projected to be selected in the top 10 by the New Orleans Saints, who hold the No. 8 overall pick. The Saints, led by coach Kellen Moore, are currently rebuilding, and the addition of Lemon would be a valuable asset to their rebuild and help lead New Orleans back to being a playoff contender.

Last season, the Saints finished last in the NFC South with a 6-11 overall record, but finished the year on a high note, winning four of their last five games. If Lemon were to be drafted by the Saints, he would join second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by New Orleans.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In his rookie season with the Saints, Shough experienced many highs and lows, throwing for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Outside of leading wide receiver Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Lemon gives Shough another reliable option on offense.

How Lemon Can Help Saints Take Next Step in NFC South

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the NFC South being one of the worst divisions in the NFL, there’s no reason why the Saints shouldn’t be able to compete for a division title next season, and adding Lemon to their offense can help them reach that goal.

The Saints, despite their 6-11 record last season, swept the NFC South champions, the Carolina Panthers, and split their series with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Moore being a great offensive mind for the Saints, he will find creative ways to utilize Lemon in his coaching scheme next season.

As he showed in his three seasons with the Trojans, one of Lemon’s strengths as a wide receiver is his ability to record yards after the catch. Lemon was one of the best wide receivers in college football in generating yards after the catch, as that talent alone made USC one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country in 2025.

If drafted by the Saints, Lemon looks to utilize those skills in key games next season for New Orleans. While winning games against division teams will be important, how the Saints perform against teams outside the NFC South will help them take the next step in 2026, and Lemon can help the Saints improve on those struggles.

Recommended Articles