NFL Free Agency: Chicago Bears Sign Drew Dalman, Caleb Williams' Future Center
The Chicago Bears continue to build around second-year quarterback and former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The Bears announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve agreed to terms with offensive center Drew Dalman on a three-year deal worth $42 million, and $28 million guaranteed. This comes as the third move the Bears have made to the interior of the offensive line room this offseason as they’ve emphasized protecting Williams.
According to senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steve Caric of Wasserman negotiated the deal with Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has focused heavily on investing the team’s resources into rebuilding Chicago’s offensive line. The new deal makes Dalman the NFL’s second-highest center. Dalman, just 26 years old, has developed into one of the best young interior offensive linemen in the league.
The Bears have acquired All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Bowler offensive lineman Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, and now signed Dalman, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons. Returners at tackle, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright project to make the the Chicago Bears one of the more formidable offensive line units in the National Football League which is a complete reversal from the group last season that saw Caleb Williams get sacked a franchise record amount of times.
“Technician. Athletic, easy mover. Wins with assignment/leveage. Good fit for the zone run game under Ben Johnson. Registered a pass block win rate of 95.1% in 2024. Chicago continues to re-build/upgrade the offensive front.” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said of the signing.
Dalman was highly sought after this cycle and reportedly turned down more lucrative offers from other teams in order to be a part of the Chicago rebuild around Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. Beyond the football field, Dalman is a player that can and should help with the team’s culture building efforts as they look to fight for playoff positioning in the NFC North.
The Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, and the former Trojans star had expectations of becoming a franchise quarterback starting in his rookie season. He won the Heisman at USC, but Williams was never able to lead the Trojans to a College Football Playoff appearance. However, the Bears quarterback is set to have the best offensive line of his career in his second season with Chicago.
“Across nine games in 2024, Drew Dalman allowed the 5th-lowest 1-on-1 pressure rate among centers (4.0%, minimum 200 pass blocks). Dalman was left 1-on-1 on 45.4% of pass blocking snaps, the 2nd-highest rate among centers (minimum 200 pass blocks).” Next Gen Stats said via X about Dalamn’s 2024 season.
In more offseason news, the Bears have agreed to a three-year deal worth 42.5 million dollars, and 28.5 guaranteed. The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons is one of the more respected names in the NFL. Much like the help along the offensive line, improving the defensive front will also benefit quarterback Caleb Williams. From Jalen Hurts, to Patrick Mahomes, to Russell Wilson, to Eli Manning, there are many examples of a dominant defensive line being an offense's best friend on the field.