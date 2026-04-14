NFL Scouts Missing Key Parts of USC Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane's Pro Potential

After a successful collegiate career, USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is ready for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, NFL scouts appear to be missing the extent of Lane’s potential in the NFL.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Top End Speed

One of the more important traits to be a successful wide receiver in the NFL is possessing top-tier speed. USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane appears to have that speed, but for some reason, scouts seem to be undervaluing it.

At USC, Lane used his speed and length to run past defensive backs and create explosive plays for the Trojans. At 6-4, Lane provided the USC quarterbacks with a large target and someone who could create lots of space, taking advantage of both man and zone coverage with his speed.

In using his speed, Lane was able to find great production for the Trojans. Throughout his college career, Lane totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 13.8 yards per reception.

One of Lane‘s most impressive performances came in 2024 against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. In that game, Lane recorded seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. All game long, it seemed there was nothing that Texas A&M could do to stop Lane from making plays.

After that great performance at the end of 2024, Lane was able to have a great offseason and have his best production yet in 2025.

Last season, Lane tallied 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. Every season, Lane progressed and ended up becoming one of the top targets for Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Lane had a great career at USC, and his speed should be able to translate in a great way to the NFL style.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Red Zone Production

With his 6-4 frame, Lane was able to be very productive as a red zone target for USC. Over his final two seasons with the Trojans, Lane totaled 16 touchdowns in the red zone. Lane’s consistency as a red-zone target gave Maiava a great option to go to when the coverage was tighter and opposing teams were focusing on Makai Lemon.

For Lane to be such a developed receiver in this aspect of his game gives him tremendous value for NFL teams looking to find receivers who can consistently produce. Because of his speed, Lane gives defensive backs a very difficult time trying to figure out what route he will run, with the added element of his height and ability to go win a contested catch.

The more strength that Lane can add to his frame, the harder it will continue to become for cornerbacks and safeties to commit to what he can do in the red zone and all over the field.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

NFL Fit

At the NFL level, Lane could be very valuable with his speed to add an over-the-top threat in an offense that needs that explosive play upside. As a result of the defensive backs playing his speed, that could also open up opportunities underneath on hitches, comebacks, drags, and slants.

Lane’s added versatility as a red-zone target should also be very intriguing for NFL teams looking to be more efficient and score more touchdowns inside the red zone. Lane could create problems against height and speed mismatches in the red area and become a very valuable red zone weapon.

When NFL scouts look at receivers who rely on their speed, they can often undervalue them because they see a one-dimensional offensive player. With Lane, he provides versatility as a down-the-field weapon as well as someone who can produce underneath and can be a significant target in the red zone.

NFL offenses are continuing to evolve with players who can be successful in a variety of ways. Lane is not just a receiver who uses his speed, he can produce all over the field and help offenses end drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

With that value and versatility, if the scouts and NFL teams do their homework properly, Lane could find himself off the board in the first three rounds to help contribute to a consistent and productive NFL offense next season.

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