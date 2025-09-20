Nick Saban Questions USC Trojans on ESPN's College GameDay
The No. 25 USC Trojans are starting to gain some national attention after starting the season undefeated and entering the AP Top 25 Poll after starting the season unranked. ESPN's College GameDay is in Miami, Florida, for the Florida Gators vs. No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, but the popular morning show spent some time talking about USC has one of the most intriguing unbeaten teams in the country.
What Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Said About USC on ESPN's College GameDay
GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit started the conversation about USC, highlighting the Trojans as one of the more underrated teams in the country.
"USC. Kind of been off the radar. That'll change. They play Michigan State. You know, now they're getting into conference play. They're at Illinois. We'll find out if USC is for real," said Herbstreit
"Well, you know, USC, I'm gonna make a comment," Saban responded to Herbstreit. "These guys have tremendous athletic ability, especially on offense at receiver and running back. Can they play defense well enough to be able to sustain that's gonna be the question?"
Trojans receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are known as one of the most elite duos in the country, and USC is averaging seven yards per carry on the ground, led by running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
As Saban notes, all eyes are on USC's defense to see if the Trojans have taken another step. USC coach Lincoln Riley hired defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn away from UCLA before the 2024 season, and Lynn made an immediate impact.
Before Lynn arrived at USC, the Trojans gave up an average of 34.4 points, good for No. 121 out of 133 FBS teams. In 2024, Lynn helped lower that number to 24.1 opposing points per game.
On the field, USC's defense is led by linebacker Eric Gentry and safety Kamari Ramsey, who has transitioned into the nickel spot while the Trojans deal with injuries to the secondary. The defensive line has impressed with its depth, highlighted by Kameryn Crawford, Anthony Lucas, and Braylan Shelby who all have multiple sacks through three games.
As expected, Gentry is the Trojans' leading tackler so far, but some of USC's additions in the transfer portal have made instant impacts with defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett and safety Bishop Fitzgerald have both returning interceptions for touchdowns.
With the 2025 season underway, can Lynn continue to elevate USC's defense as the Trojans play their second conference schedule in the Big Ten?
USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Spartans
On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Trojans will host the Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. PT in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 18.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, as oddsmakers expect the Trojans to stay undefeated.
Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles will be a test for USC's defense to answer Saban's questions as Chiles' dual-threat abilities can challenge opposing defenses.
If USC can escape an upset bid from Michigan State, the Trojans will travel to No. 9 Illinois on Sept. 27. The Fighting Illini will have to get past No. 19 Indiana first, but USC will have a chance to make a statement in year two in the Big Ten.
