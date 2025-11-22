Nick Saban Reveals How Oregon is Preparing for USC's Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane
The No. 15 USC Trojans are in Eugene as they prepare to face No. 7 Oregon Ducks in a pivotal conference matchup. With Big Ten and College Football Playoff stakes on the line, ESPN's College GameDay also made the trip out to the Pacific Northwest. Oregon coach Dan Lanning made an appearance on the popular morning show, and the College GameDay crew asked how he's preparing for USC's offense, specifically wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
In fact, legendary coach Nick Saban revealed some insights after watching the Ducks' practice on Friday.
"Well, about those explosive plays. In walk through yesterday, there were only two guys that had numbers on on the scout team. Number six, and number eight, and wherever they were, everybody knew exactly where they were," Saban joked in reference to Oregon defending Lemon and Lane.
Lemon is one of the best receivers in the country, totaling 1,090 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through USC's first 10 games. Lane, on the other hand, has 585 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a rather injury-laden season. Lane suffered a broken foot in the offseason, and an undisclosed injury forced him to miss the Trojans' game against Michigan State.
Lanning was asked to preview USC's offense under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava during his appearance on ESPN's College GameDay:
"It's tough, and I think it' starts with the quarterback. He's playing really, really well. Obviously, they got great wideouts outside, but people start to forget about the run game that they've got, and they've done really well this year, established that run. So I think it starts there, and then doing a great job of knowing this quarterback can take off and go on you at times. And he has wideouts he can throw it to when he does, so we gotta be prepared for all those pieces," said Lanning.
The matchup between USC's offense and Oregon's defense will be interesting to watch as the Ducks boast one of the top units in the country. Oregon's secondary allows the fewest passing yards per game, while the Trojans' 298.1 passing yards per game ranks No. 10 in the nation. Can Riley and USC's offense weather the storm on the road?
On the other side of the ball, USC's defense is expected to be without safety Bishop Fitzgerald, but ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed that Oregon's offense will be without wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. on Saturday.
Oregon is favored by 10.5 points over USC, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. USC and Oregon will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT.
