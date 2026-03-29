Notable Recruits Who Attended USC’s Third Week of Spring Practice

USC landed a trio of commits big-time commits this week from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang and Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder in the 2027 class and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver in the 2028 class.

And as the Trojans returned to the practice field after taking last week for spring break, they hosted an impressive list of recruits on campus.

Star-Studded List if Recruits Attend Practice

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete and USC commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson was back on campus Tuesday and walked onto the practice field with Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, the director of high school recruiting rankings. Coach Dogg has been vital in the programs recruiting success over the past two cycles.

Fa’alave-Johnson is the programs prized recruit of the 2027 class. And after picking up a commitment from Fa’alave-Johnson this month, the Trojans are targeting another highly touted safety in Prattville (Ala.) four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who is originally from Los Angeles. The Trojans have made him a priority target as they push to get an official visit and complete another impressive recruiting class in the secondary.

A name to know for future classes is 2029 Victor Valley (Calif.) running back Makai Buchanan. He was at practice on Tuesday for his second visit this spring. Buchanan is already a national recruit with over 30 offers.

Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC commit Eli Woodard and 2028 Cajon (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah headlined Wednesday’s visitor list. Attalah is No. 1 player in California for the 2028 cycle, according to Rivals. His teammates, 2029 quarterback Marcus Washington also made the trip.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other notable 2028 recruits at practice Wednesday included, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson, Vista Del Lago (Calif.) four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd and Chaparral offensive tackle Axton Lange.

Anderson is the nephew of former USC receiver Travon Patterson, who played in the mid and late 2000s. His cousin, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn "J.O." Washington, is committed to the Trojans in the 2027 class.

“I love how they competed and I Iove how it wasn’t just the coaches that pushed the players it was the players themselves,” Anderson said. “It was more like a player led practice. You got players coming out like an hour early, getting they drills in and then you got players staying after. After practice the position groups still did some extra work and then you got players staying after that. I like the work and how they push that.”

Palos Verdes (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers didn’t attend a practice but was back at USC on Thursday for a more in-depth visit. It’s his third time at the school this month and the Trojans continue to build momentum for the No. 6 safety, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2028 class.

USC hosted a number of St. John Bosco (Calif.), a national powerhouse in Los Angeles County, players and coaches on Friday. It’s a program that is loaded with elite talent every cycle. The Trojans have three players from the prominent high school on their roster in redshirt sophomore cornerback Marcelles Williams, redshirt junior linebacker Deven Bryant and freshman defensive back Joshua Holland.

Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans saw a number of alumni make their way back to the Coliseum on Saturday, including 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The former No. 1 overall pick has returned a couple of times this month. Williams was also at USC’s Pro Day.

USC commits Fa’alave-Johnson and Fielder were in attendance. Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis was back at Southern Cal for the second time this spring as the Trojans make a strong push for the blue-chip pass-catcher. Los Angeles (Calif.) Hamilton 2029 quarterback Thaddeus Breaux also made his second trip to USC on Saturday.