Louisiana Recruit Javon Vital Shares Honest Take On Coach Lincoln Riley

Lake Charles College Prep (La.) three-star Javon Vital visited USC last spring and was blown away by his first ever trip to California. A visit he took with 2026 receiver signee and Louisiana native Roderick Tezeno.

Vital circled back around to Los Angeles in late January for Junior Day and the Trojans have emerged as one of the favorites for the talented playmaker from The Boot this spring.

Relationship with USC Coaching Staff

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Vital is rated as a running back by On3 and as a receiver by 247Sports but the best way to describe him is as a versatile offensive weapon and that’s exactly how Southern Cal intends to use him.

A high school quarterback, Vital stuffed the stat sheet, accounting for over 3,500 all-purpose yards and 49 total touchdowns in his junior season. Vital dynamic with the ball in hands. He's shifty and runs through arm tackles and can turn a broken play into an explosive one.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has spoken numerous times in the past about his admiration of players that have a quarterback background because of their high football IQ. Vital has built a strong relationship with Riley and says the two of them are in contact everyday and it’s not always about football, per an exclusive with USC Trojans On SI.

“It’s great. Not too many colleges from big colleges like that check on kids and their families," Vital told USC Trojans on SI. "Not too many coaches take time out of their day contact the kids and ask them about how they’re feeling so that’s a great thing.”

In addition to Riley, Vital is in contact communication with running backs coach Anthony Jones, who has stood out to him throughout the recruiting process.

“His drive. His competitiveness and him wanting a kid from Louisiana to do great things,” Vital continued.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Los Angeles is a long way from Louisiana but Viral says USC, “treating me like family when I go down,” has made the idea of playing in Southern California intriguing. That and the benefits of playing football in the second-most populated city in the country. Vital intends to major in business and is thinking of life after football and likes what the university can do for him.

He is the ultimate athlete. In addition to playing football, Vital plays basketball, shortstop in baseball and competes in the 100 meter, 4x1, long jump and triple jump in track and field.

He says rebounding in basketball has helped tremendously with his ability to make catches in contested jump ball situations. And track workouts have translated to the football field.

“That speed transfers over to basketball and then to football. Workouts help you get ready for football," Vital said.

Recruiting Timeline

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vital is in the process of planning a return trip to USC this spring before taking an official visit. He doesn’t have a commitment date in place but does plan to make an announcement very soon.

Ole Miss is another school that is in the picture because of Vital's relationship with running backs coach Frank Wilson, who previously coached on the LSU staff, prior to Lane Kiffin’s arrival in December. But USC and Houston, who is also in contact everyday with Vital, have emerged as the two schools to beat. And the talented playmaker from the bayou knows exactly what he wants in a program.

“Coach that’s gonna push me and wants me to be great," Vital said. "Put me in different positions, not just sticking me at one position. I can move around, receiver, running back, slot, kickoff and punt return. I'm looking for a team that can use me in different ways.”

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