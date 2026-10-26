Notable USC Trojans Who Were Absent in Disappointing Loss to Wisconsin

USC was without starting tight end Mark Bowman for the third consecutive game because of an injury.

The Trojans also had some notable players that were active in their loss to Wisconsin this past weekend but logged zero snaps

Change in the USC Backfield

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were high hopes for USC’s run game heading into the season. A big reason why was because of the return of Waymond Jordan. The No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the 2025 class, Jordan was an instant hit last year.

However, an ankle injury he suffered against Michigan last October ended his season. Jordan underwent a cleanup procedure in the spring and the Trojans continued to slow play his return. And throughout the first half of the season, it was evident that Jordan is not the same player he was a year ago. His longest run is just 16 yards.

The explosive element is gone. Jordan doesn’t run with the same burst or decisiveness he once did. A fumble, which was a reoccurring problem in 2025, against Fresno State in the second of the season cost him his starting job.

Since then, Jordan's role has begun to decline and against Wisconsin, he logged zero snaps. Riley Wormley, who had seen his role increase since the Trojans win over Rutgers in week 3, also logged zero snaps.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Badgers, USC’s run game was horrendous. It's not all on the backfield, but they are not doing themselves any favors. The offensive line had by far its worst showing of the season. The interior offensive line has been an issue all season.

King Miller once again got the start at running back and logged 53 snaps. He carried the ball 11 times for eight yards. Freshman Shahn Alston saw his most playing time, logging 22 snaps. He carried the ball seven times for 28 yards.

Freshman Deshonne Redeaux played two snaps in the first quarter. Redeaux’s first run went for seven yards, but his his second run went for negative three yards, where he tried to bounce it outside, instead of hitting the hole. Running back coach Anthony Jones was clearly upset with Redeaux on the sideline after the play, and he never went back in the game.

Changes on Defense

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) recovers the fumble during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Chasen Johnson missed almost the entirety of the 2025 season with a knee injury. This season, Johnson started the first seven games of the season, opposite of Jontez Williams. But against Wisconsin, the redshirt sophomore logged zero snaps.

Johnson had essentially shared duties with freshman Rock Hill through the first half of the season but had largely struggled. Hill got the start in week 8. Marcelles Williams was the only other corner that saw playing time, logging 14 snaps.

Desman Stephens and Deven Bryant got the starts at linebacker. Ta’Mere Robinson has emerged as the first linebacker off the bench, since getting the start against Washington in week 5 with Stephens out because of a suspension.

Jadyn Walker had been the key reserve when healthy but logged zero snaps against Washington. It’s worth noting he had a club on his left hand, but he was available.

What has changed in each of those situations is a mystery but will continue to be something to monitor when the Trojans host No. 2 Ohio State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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