What Notre Dame's Athletic Director Said About Future Rivalry Games Against USC
The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish took down the USC Trojans 34-24 on Saturday night, and while the game was another exciting edition of the historic rivalry, much of the conversation surrounding the 2024 game was future scheduling.
Both sides have claimed they want to continue playing each other, but disagreements have reportedly surfaced about when the game will be played and how long a scheduling contract should be.
Before Saturday's matchup, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua was interviewed on the Dan Patrick Show, and Bevacqua painted a rather optimistic picture of the iconic rivalry game.
"I can't speak for USC, but in the conversations we've had, I think both schools, both administrations are committed to keeping the series alive," Bevacqua told Patrick. "We've had a lot of positive conversations with USC. They're continuing literally around the clock."
"My hope, and I think USC shares this, and I know they share it, we wanna keep this series going. It's so special. I’ll be the first to admit it's great for Notre Dame. I think it's great for USC, and maybe most importantly, I think it's great for college football. This is one of those rivalries that define college football, define the sport, the greatest intersectional rivalry that there is. And I think the public deserves it. I think the college fans deserve it," he continued.
Biggest Road Block in USC/Notre Dame Future Scheduling
Patrick questioned why there are no future games scheduled if the Notre Dame athletic director feels strongly about continuing the rivalry series against USC. In response, Bevacqua highlighted the scheduling calendar as a sticking point in negotiations:
"I think it’s scheduling and now the Big Ten schedule and the nine games they play. When you look at our schedule into the future, and we’re talking about moments in the calendar month that make sense for us and for USC. I think there’s no secret that USC would like to play our game earlier in the season. . . . Where can we position this game so it’s a ‘win win’ for us when we go out there and when USC comes here and visits," Bevacqua said.
The game has been played 96 times in history, with Notre Dame leading the all time series over USC 51-37 with five ties.
Notre Dame Beats USC in 2025
Notre Dame has gotten the best of USC in recent years, including the Fighting Irish' 34-24 victory on Saturday. The Trojans had some chances to steal momentum on the road against Notre Dame, but it was the Fighting Irish took advantage of costly turnvoers by USC.
Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. USC receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon made impacts despite the stormy weather finishing with 111 and 76 receiving yards, respectively.
On the other side, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price ran all over the Trojans defense. Love finished with 228 rushing yards while Price added 87 of his own to go along with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.