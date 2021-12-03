Ex-USC Star Reacts To Notre Dame Hiring Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame announced the hire of Marcus Freeman to serve as the schools 30th head football coach. The university made the news public on Friday.

Freeman, previously served as defensive coordinator for the Irish under Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame to become LSU's head coach earlier this week.

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football," Freeman said in a statement.

"I am eternally grateful to both Father [John] Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Freeman, 35, will coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

“Marcus Freeman has not only proven himself a superb football coach, he has shown–both in his time at Notre Dame and in my conversations with him this week–that he is a person of highest integrity who cares deeply about our student-athletes and is committed to their success in the classroom as well as on the field,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

“I am excited to welcome him as our new head football coach, and to have his wife, Joanna, and their six beautiful children in the Notre Dame family.”

Notre Dame released a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team for the first time as head coach. Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart couldn't help but offer some words on the powerful moment.

