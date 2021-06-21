Olaijah Griffin: 'Optimistic' After Buffalo Bills OTA's

The former USC Trojan is excited about his future in New York.

Olaijah Griffin's NFL journey may have gotten off to a rocky start, but the new rookie is starting to pave his own path in New York.

After finishing the 2021 NFL Draft, undrafted, Griffin has plenty to prove. The corner told BuffaloBills.com that he has 'extra motivation to prove that he belongs amongst the pros.'

"I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called," Griffin shared. "Now I have to show why I deserve to be here."

Griffin posted a photo on social media of himself going up against Brandon Powell, veteran wide receiver from Florida during the teams OTA's.

He revealed that playing with veterans during OTA's has been 'amazing' as he looks to adopt some of their philosophies and add them to his own tool belt.

"It's been amazing," Griffin said. "I'm starting to get used to the speed. I'm around the best and it's cool being able to see how the best work, how I can follow in their footsteps. Being in [All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White's] presence is like having a big brother that I really look up to," Griffin shared.

"Being able to see what he does and him leading by example, it just makes me want to be just like him." [BuffaloBills.com]

USC CB Olaijah Griffin, Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Griffin spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, supporting the teams defensive core. He finished his college career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception.

