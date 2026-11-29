A year ago, USC cornerback Marcelles Williams started 11 games as a redshirt freshman. He won a heated cornerback competition that bled weeks into the season and excelled.

But this season has been a different story for the St. John Bosco (Calif.) product.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) celebrates an interception during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams lost his starting role heading into the fall and saw a very limited role through the first 10 games of the season as he became the fourth cornerback in the room.

But after the Trojans cornerbacks struggled in a road loss to Indiana on Nov. 14, they made a change and inserted Williams back into the starting lineup in last Saturday’s win over Maryland.

He recorded his first career interception. And then on Saturday, Williams, who was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive week, picked off UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach in the end zone in the final minute of the first half.

Any momentum the Bruins were hoping to gain after falling behind 28-3 in the second quarter was quickly erased by the USC cornerback.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) makes an interception against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams perseverance this season has exemplified a player that is what’s right with college football. He could have pouted about the way things have played out for him this season. Instead, his patience and work ethic has allowed him to thrive in the final two games of the regular season.

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Following USC’s win over Maryland, safety Christian Pierce applauded Williams’ approach during the week throughout the season. Pierce stated Williams never got down on himself and prepared the same way as if he were still the starter.

Impactful Secondary Against UCLA

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates after he intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans secondary caught a ton of heat following their loss to Indiana a couple of weeks ago. But it wasn’t necessarily about the 65-yard catch they gave up to receiver Nick Marsh in the second quarter or even the 42-yard receiving touchdown by receiver Charlie Becker late in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed the game for the Hoosiers.

It was about what the secondary had left on the field that Saturday. They dropped four interceptions, three of which came in the end zone.

It ultimately proved to be the difference as the Hoosiers scored 10 points off those missed opportunities by USC and picked off Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava three times.

USC’s secondary redeemed themselves the following week against Maryland when they picked off quarterback Malik Washington three times. Safety Prophet Brown and cornerback Jontez Williams, who had dropped interceptions the week prior, both came up with one.

And then again on Saturday, it was the same three players that picked off Dieffenbach, which helped lead to a dominant defensive performance in a 45-10 rout.

USC has used four cornerbacks the past two games, which also features Chasen Johnson and freshman Rock Hill. The secondary has thrived, allowing just one touchdown pass, which came against the third and four string players with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against UCLA, versus six interceptions.

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