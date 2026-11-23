The transfer portal has allowed players to move freely as much as they please with zero consequences, which subsequently has created some messes around college football.

And the number of players that have entered their name into a database has grown exponentially every year since its inception in 2018.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For USC safety Prophet Brown, no one would have blamed him if he decided to move on and look for new beginnings at any point in the previous five years.

The Sacramento native has battled through adversity since he arrived at Southern Cal in 2021. Brown originally signed with the previous coaching regime and is the only player on the roster that has predates Riley.

Brown spent his first four seasons as a reserve cornerback, appearing in 39 games. His role fluctuated on a year-to-year basis.

But heading into the 2025 season, Brown was projected to be the team’s starting nickel until he suffered a fractured hip early in fall camp and cost him the entire year, an opportunity that he had waited five years for was wiped away in an instant.

Brown did return to the practice field late last December as the Trojans prepared for the Alamo Bowl and left no doubt about where he wanted to play.

Prophet Brown Celebrates Special Moment with His Family

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by Southern California Trojans safety Prophet Brown (16) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown went into the 2026 season with his fourth different defensive coordinator and a new position. After a good spring and summer, Brown emerged as a starter alongside Christian Pierce in fall camp and has remained there all season.

The Trojans hosted Senior Day this past weekend. It was a culmination of everything Brown has been through the past six years. He represents a rare breed of player in today’s college football.

Brown said in his postgame presser that his family, which included his grandparents and great-grandmother, who made her very first trip to the Coliseum, drove six hours from Sacramento in a caravan to be there on Saturday evening.

In the second quarter, Brown picked off Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, his third of the season, and immediately ran over to his family and tossed the ball into the stands. In Brown’s final game at the Coliseum, he made it an unforgettable night as the Trojans defeated the Terrapins 35-21.

“Means the world to me,” Brown said. “God has been so good to me and my family. Honestly, it was a dream come true, a dream night. So I'm happy we got the win, and I'm happy I got that pick as well.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up, a matchup against UCLA to close out the regular season. Brown is no stranger to the crosstown rivalry and understands what’s at stake.

“Being here through this time, you don't you don't take these these games for granted,” Brown said. “So it's definitely gonna be a fun one in the Rose Bowl. I'm excited, like coach said, there's a lot to play for. So we definitely got to come out with our hair on fire.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.