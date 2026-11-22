A year ago, cornerback Marcelles Williams was living his dream, starting at USC.

Williams grew up a Trojans fans and watched his older brother, Max, also suit up for the Trojans. But the 2026 season had been a different story.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcelles Williams was demoted to USC’s fourth quarterback after the Trojans added players such as Jontez Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal, Rock Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class according to ESPN and Chasen Johnson returned from a knee injury that cost him almost the entirety of the 2025 season.

He played sparingly, even when the players ahead of him struggled mightily throughout the season. Williams had become the forgotten man in the room.

But against Maryland on Saturday, Williams found himself back in the starting lineup and he thrived, which included coming up with his first career interception.

“Another guy that's just continued to persevere in this program,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He's one of the guys I think that we trust the most. He's had some times where he's been a full-time starter, played a ton of reps for us. He's had some times where he hasn't played as much. But the thing I love about him is you always know he's going to be ready to play. You always know he's going to be prepared.

“He's just an incredibly dependable player and person, and I think in some of those big moments tonight, we had a lot of trust in getting him out there and getting him back a little bit more involved than he's been. And he came out and played well, not just not just the play he had, not just the pick, but as Prophet [Brown] referenced, he certainly impacted the game in a few other areas that were very important.”

Williams, a naturally soft spoken individual, still had the same approach every week this season that he had when was a starter last season.

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“Truly happy for him, just blessed that he stayed down through this whole season,” said safety Christian Pierce. “He ain’t complain, he ain’t whine or nothing. He just stayed down, kept working as hard as he could to be in this position. It just shows the hard work that he put in to come back first game and make a play like that when we needed it.”

Redemption for USC’s Secondary

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates after he intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The turnover margin might have been the biggest factor in the Trojans loss to Indiana on Nov. 14, which ultimately ended their College Football Playoff hopes.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was picked off three times, one of which was inside the 10-yard line when the Trojans trailed by seven in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, USC dropped three interceptions in the end zone, which resulted in 10 points. They dropped four in total. The Trojans did pick off Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson late in the second quarter. USC quickly shifted momentum in their direction as Maiava led a touchdown drive that tied the game at the half.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What if Southern Cal had more of those opportunities last week?

In addition to Williams’ interception, Jontez Williams and Brown both made up for last week and came up with interceptions against Maryland in the second half which helped the Trojans pull away and avoid another devastating loss.

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