USC Trojans New-Look Receiver Room's Biggest Early-Season Test

Oregon Ducks defender Brandon Finney Jr. has all the makings of becoming the next great cornerback in college football — if he already isn’t, and future first round pick written all over him.

Finney was a day one starter for Oregon last season and was more than impressive. He led the team in interceptions with three and pass breakups with eight, which earned from Freshman All-American and second team All-Big Ten honors.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His signature performance came against Texas Tech in the CFP Quarterfinal. Finney forced three turnovers with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He eliminated half of the field in coverage and was a big reason why the Red Raiders put up zero points in the Orange Bowl.

At 6-2, 203 pounds, Finney has elite size and physical traits. He plays with a ton of confidence and is technically sound. The Ducks cornerback excels in man coverage and plays with great discipline. He’s physical at the line and in run support.

Finney is very likely the toughest cornerback USC will face in 2026.

USC Outside Receivers vs. Brandon Finney Jr.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava challenged Finney all afternoon in their 42-27 loss at Oregon last season. Finney was flagged three times and gave up 95 passing yards, including a 53-yard reception to sophomore receiver Tanook Hines. It was without a doubt the worst game he played last season.

However, two things can be true, USC had success against Finney last season, but they will also see a much better version on Sept. 26.

Other than Hines, the Trojans are set to feature an entirely new set of receivers in the fall. It is a perfect opportunity for Southern Cal to get a great idea early in the season of what their new targets stack up against one of the top corners in the country.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior receiver is a smooth and explosive route runner that is coming off a breakout campaign with the Wolfpack last season. Freshmen receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Boobie Feaster, two top-50 overall prospects, will push Anderson for a starting spot. But at the very least, the two highly touted freshmen with a college ready skillset are expected to be key contributors in year one.

Other names to keep an eye on that are in receivers coach Dennis Simmons' room include sophomore Corey Simms and freshmen Tron Baker and Luc Weaver. Simmons has been developing Biletnikoff Award winners and All-American receivers for nearly two decades and is tasked with bringing along the next crop.

Talented Oregon Secondary

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) in action against the Northwestern State Demons during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon bolsters one of the more talented secondary’s in the country. Minnesota transfer Koi Perich is a big-time safety who the Trojans are familiar with. Perich forced two turnovers with one interception and one forced fumble in Minnesota's win over USC in 2024.

Redshirt sophomore safety Aaron Flowers and cornerback Ify Obidegwu are returning starters in the secondary. Baylor transfer Carl Williams IV and freshman Davon Benjamin are battling for the nickel position.

Sophomore cornerback Na’eem Offord, junior safety Peyton Woodard, freshman safety Jett Washington and redshirt freshman Trey McNutt are other names to keep an eye on in the secondary.

Maiava threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks last fall but was also picked off twice and had three turnover-worthy plays, which will be a point of emphasis heading into this year’s matchup. It’s a golden opportunity for Maiava in a game that will assuredly draw NFL scouts to the Coliseum.

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