Oregon's Defensive Front Provides Important Challenge for USC’s Offensive Line

Offensive line figures to be one of the biggest strengths of the USC Trojans roster this season.

It’s a unit that returns all five starters, several key reserves and was one of the strengths of their No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Oregon Ducks' Elite Front Four

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Trojans will get a very good idea of how good they can be on the offensive line this season when Oregon travels to the Los Angeles Memorial Collection on Sept. 26 in a highly anticipated matchup between the longtime West Coast rivals.

The Ducks return all four starters on its defensive front in tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, and edges Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. It’s a unit where all four players have first or second round NFL Draft grades heading into the season.

Last season, USC could not get anything going on the ground against the Ducks as they worked with a makeshift offensive line. Starting left tackle Elijah Paige was out, starting center Kilian O’Connor went down with a knee injury in the first half and former walk-on Kaylon Miller started the game at left guard.

Running back King Miller was limited to 30 yards on 15 carries, his lowest total by 40 yards in the eight games he started. As a team, the Trojans rushed for 52 yards on 28 carries (1.9 yards per carry). They were forced to be one-dimensional. Maiava threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns but was constantly under pressure. He completed just 58.1 percent of his passes, his third-lowest completion percentage of the season, and was picked off twice.

Oregon will present a similar, if not tougher challenge in late September. Washington is stout against the run, has excellent hand usage and can create interior pressure at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds. Alexander will certainly be inspired by his return to the Coliseum, the same he was late last season. He was star defensive lineman for the Trojans in 2023 before quitting three games into the 2024 season.

Uiagalelei was a highly touted recruit coming out of St. John Bosco (Calif.) in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-5, 263-pounder has recorded 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Tuitou is coming off a breakout season where he recorded 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. It's a veteran front four that can wreak havoc rushing the passer or defending the run.

Depth and Experience on USC's Offensive Line

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC returns all five starters but could do some reshuffling in the fall. Redshirt junior Tobias Raymond started the season at guard but was forced to play left tackle against the Ducks because of injuries. His durability and versatility was incredibly valuable for the Trojans last season.

Raymond saw reps extended at center in the spring as O’Connor recovered from knee surgery. The plan is to keep Raymond in the interior at guard or center this season. Senior Alani Noa, a two-year starter at guard returns. Redshirt sophomore Hayden Treter, who started the bowl game, and freshman Breck Kolojay are two players vying for playing time at guard.

Paige, a freshman All-American in 2024, returns after multiple lower body injuries limited to seven games last season. Redshirt sophomore Justin Tauanuu started all 13 games at right tackle in 2025 but will have some competition to hold onto his spot. Two names to keep an eye on, redshirt freshman Elijah Vaikona and freshman Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

Zach Hanson returns for his second season as the Trojans offensive line coach. He did a great job of maximizing what was available to him in 2025 as the team dealt with injuries on the offensive line.

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

Behind their front, USC ranked first in the Big Ten in passing yards per game and total offense, which earned Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll recognition. Maiava was only sacked 11 times all season, the second fewest sacks in the Big Ten. Despite all that Hanson understands they need to make considerable strides to be one of the top units in college football.

“We were nowhere near where we need to be to be a championship-level team,” Hanson said in February. “We have a lot of room for growth, and I say that in a really positive way because we’re capable of it. Consistency has to go way up. Intensity, mentality, attacking people and not just getting guys covered up but finishing people to the ground every single play. Continuing to grow as a group chemistry wise. If we want to be a championship team, that’s the next step.”

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