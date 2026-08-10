What USC Veterans Are Already Saying About Freshman Class

USC saw a significant shift in its recruiting efforts in the 2026 cycle when they reeled in the No. 1 class. It’s a class loaded with plenty of in-state talent, more than any point this decade, and highly touted out-of-state freshman.

Of the 34 recruits the Trojans signed, 32 of them were on campus for winter workouts and spring practice and the team has felt the impact of it very early in fall camp.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“We got a lot of freshmen and they came in early,” said offensive lineman Tobias Raymond. “So, instead of summertime being a place where we teach them and they catch up, those guys are already caught up to pace. Most of them know the playbook inside and out. When you get to summer, you're just rolling.

“It's less review and more catching up and making sure we know the plays, and then trying to advance on that, which is super nice. It makes the transition to practice so much better. It's a lot less thinking, and you're just rolling, and it's nice. It's not really something you usually get.”

Senior defensive end Braylan Shelby is somebody that has taken on a mentorship role and seen the strides the freshmen have made from when they first arrived on campus to where they are now in camp.

“Just seeing them elevate, seeing them grow from spring ball to how we've been starting off fall camp it's been amazing,” Shelby said. “Trying to take them under my wing, teaching them plays. That playbook flip from high school to college can be a little difficult, but they're asking the questions. That's what I love to see out of young guys, and they're just working to be the best they can be. There's not much more you can ask them from that.”

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher is entering his seventh season of college football. He’s been around and made sure to look out for the newcomers beyond the football field.

“I talk to the young guys about outside of football,” Fisher said. “Sometimes they mind be messed up, they coming from across the country, they homesick. They probably dealing with stuff at home. I just want the young guys to know they can talk to me about anything Help with the plays, all the stuff like that.”

Freshman Class Raises the Ceiling

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The consensus from talking with players during Media Day about the Trojans freshman class is maturity, an eagerness to learn and it is a group of players that have raised the level of competitiveness and energy in practice.

“Coaches say this all the time, high tides raise all ships,” Raymond said. “You fall back to the lowest of your room, and if the lowest of our room is like up here, then we're doing so much better. That's gonna push the guys that are starting, our second strings. Those guys are gonna get pushed so much more because we're not teaching down to the lowest in the room.

“The lowest of the room is already up here. So it's definitely nice to have guys that know the playbook and already have a sense for college ball and they're already rolling. It definitely makes things move faster.”

A big part of that is the Trojans identifying and recruiting players that could make an immediate impact for them, and investing heavily into getting them prepared and acclimated with the program well before their official enrollment.

Early Freshman Standouts in Fall Camp

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Running back King Miller referred to Deshonne Redeaux as a “speedster.” And when he looks at Redeaux and fellow four-star freshman running back Shahn Alston, it’s like looking in a mirror.

“I see them, I see me and Waymond [Jordan],” Miller said. “They bounce off each other energy a lot, they complement each other.”

Receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley continue to turn heads. The same with tight end Mark Bowman, who has also earned a ton of praise for his character off the field. Boobie Feaster has joined the list of impressive freshmen pass-catchers. The 17-year-old receiver enrolled this summer.

“He's a very talented kid,” said offensive coordinator Luke Huard. “Just as important, he's a great character kid and he loves football. Football is important to him. That combination is exciting.“

Guard Breck Kolojay is a name that has been brought up multiple times. Defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has continued to garner plenty of praise from veterans. Same goes with cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill, who has been impressive every step of the way since enrolling.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

“He's a young guy that pushes me. We be competing,” said cornerback Chasen Johnson about Hill. “I love that trait of him. He's a competitor, and he's locked in on that field. That's what I love about Rock.”

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Elijah Newby referred to Talanoa Ili as “one of the most passionate kids I ever met,” and he isn’t the only veteran linebacker to speak highly of the newcomer in their room. Safety Madden Riordan generated buzz early in spring practice because of his ability to force turnovers. That trend has continued into fall camp.

“He's a very smart player,” said safety Christian Pierce. “For a young guy, he came in, he learned the scheme, and that's helped him to be able to play freely and play fast. And of course, with that it creates plays. He showed that in the spring, and he's continuing to show that in the fall. Looking for big things from him.”

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