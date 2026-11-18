USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava earned a new chance to refresh himself. This time, following the 27-13 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers that featured costly turnovers from his right arm.

But as his coach Lincoln Riley stated, Maiava turned to a much different strength to shed the memories of that Nov. 14 defeat. He ended up resting his arm for this one.

Lincoln Riley Highlights What Jayden Maiava Leaned Into Post Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley saw Maiava trust more than his arm to erase the mistake-filled day he endured in Bloomington. He painted a picture of what Maiava really leaned into while Riley addressed reporters on Nov. 17: Staying levelheaded.

"I'd say it's been one of his strengths throughout his career," Riley said of Maiava's levelheaded nature. "He did a lot of good things the other night."

Riley didn't look solely at the three-interception outing against the coach Curt Cignetti-led Hoosiers' defense. He saw more: How Maiava still got the Trojans to move the ball effectively against one of the nation's elite defenses.

"It's the first time that defense gave up more than 400 total yards in two years," Riley explained. "So you don't do that without guys doing a lot of good things and Jayden did a lot of good things."

Next Goal Lincoln Riley Hopes to See From Jayden Maiava

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Riley needed to instill this advice into Maiava.

"At the same time, the biggest thing we talk about is staying steady through these moments," Riley shared. "That's what you have to do as a quarterback, right? He's the leader of our offense. He's certainly one of the leaders of our team."

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Yet Riley acknowledges that Maiava plays a very imperfect position on the field.

"When you play that position, you're not always going to get everything perfectly right. There are going to be some mistakes," Riley said. "But you have to have a short memory and you've got to be able to hang in there mentally. And I think he's always been able to do that well. But that's also an area where he's really grown."

What Separates Jayden Maiava From Past Lincoln Riley Quarterbacks

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley has coached various personalities behind center. His former Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, played with brash confidence but also a fearlessness on the field. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams showed to be more creative with the ball, especially when plays or blocking broke down.

Maiava comes off as more of a pocket passer, but cerebral. Yet Riley shone a light on what separates Maiava from his past quarterbacks.

"I've had a lot of quarterbacks who were, maybe, a little tougher to keep them steady in those moments," Riley said. "I think he's developed a really good plan of attack of how we want to approach those mentally, both in those moments and coming out of those so that you don't stay down for too long."

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley added, "Every quarterback has their thing, right? Some of them aren't hard on themselves, then some are too hard on themselves. Like, everyone has their weakness, right? And they've got to figure out how do I flip this and make that a strength. I think that's something Jayden has had to work for."

So it turns out, Riley likes this version of Maiava: The levelheaded one.

"Honestly, there's a big part of me that would rather have it like that because he's so team-oriented. You never have a problem with him no matter how much success he's had or how many touchdowns he's thrown. He wants to look at what he did wrong and how can he be better from that. I think that's part of the reason he's grown up and become the player he has and why he has the respect in the locker room," Riley said.

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