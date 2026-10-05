USC Trojans Bowl Projection Following Bounce Back Win Over Washington

The No. 19 USC Trojans improved to 5-1, rallying from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat their former Pac-12 foe, the Washington Huskies, 25-21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The win over the Huskies keeps the Trojans' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley ahead of their massive road test against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium.

USC Trojans Latest Bowl Projection

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the win, the Trojans are still outside of the CFP picture, according to ESPN’s latest bowl projections after Week 5 of the college football season. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach project the Trojans to play in the Las Vegas Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Bonagura has Riley facing his former team, the Oklahoma Sooners, and Schlabach projects that the Trojans will face the No. 14 Missouri Tigers. The Las Vegas Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium.

The last time the Trojans appeared in the Las Vegas Bowl was in 2024, when they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31. In that win, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava outdueled Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed, throwing for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions on 22-of-39 passes.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands the ball off to running back King Miller (8) against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While making a bowl game is great for any college football program, this shouldn’t be the expectation for the Trojans. Fans want more and are desperate for the Trojans to reach the CFP. This bowl projection sets USC fans up for more disappointment after four seasons of falling short under Riley.

USC expects to compete for a championship, and if Riley is serious about keeping his job with the Trojans, then they need to make the CFP. The Trojans have already lost a game this season, falling 41-27 to the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum.

Games That Will Decide USC Trojans CFP Fate

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has three remaining games this season against ranked opponents that will determine whether they make the CFP. These three matchups include games against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 21 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

The Trojans’ two upcoming matchups against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24) will also be season-defining games for USC. The Nittany Lions haven’t won a whiteout game at Beaver Stadium since 2024 against the Washington Huskies, and given USC’s history of road struggles under Riley, USC could slip up.

Early DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds have the Trojans as the 1.5-point road underdog against the Penn State Nittany Lions. It is the second time this season the Trojans enter as an underdog. The Ducks were the favorites in their Sept. 26 matchup at the Coliseum against the Trojans.

The Trojans and Nittany Lions kick off from Beaver Stadium in primetime at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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