After their 27-13 road loss to the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Saturday, the No. 18 USC Trojans return home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, looking to rebound and send out their senior class in style against a Maryland Terrapins team that has been playing well recently and is still in pursuit of a bowl game.

Since parting ways with former coach Mike Locksley, the Terrapins have gone 2-1 under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The Terrapins earned wins over the Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers. Next for the Terrapins is a Trojans program that has lost one game at the Coliseum in the last two seasons.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At his weekly press conference, Abdul-Rahim complimented the Trojans' offense, highlighting quarterback Jayden Maiava and the group of talented wide receivers around him.

“You start with their coach [Lincoln Riley]; he’s been a prolific head coach as far as throwing the ball. They have really good players. Obviously, their quarterback [Jayden Maiava] has played a lot of football; he’s not just a dual-threat guy; he’s a guy that can spin the ball,” Abdul-Rahim said.

“He still has a good deal of mobility, and I think that’s an issue as well. They have some top-notch wide receivers; they're young, but they're extremely talented. So guys who can take a five-yard hitch or a tunnel screen to the house at a moment's notice. We’ve got our work cut out; they also have a great tight end and a great young tight end. SC is always going to have talent, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Abdul-Rahim continued.

USC Trojans Looking For First Ever Win Over Maryland

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the first meeting between the Trojans and Terrapins since 2024, when Maryland upset 29-28 in College Park. Now the Trojans look to beat the Terrapins at their home venue. The Trojans enter Saturday’s regular-season home finale against the Terrapins as 17.5-point favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds.

The over/under line for Saturday’s game is currently set at 57.5 points, and given how explosive the Trojans' offense has been this season at home, taking the over may be the best bet.

While there is no path for the Trojans to make the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and their College Football Playoff chances are likely out the window, finishing the season strong with wins over the Terrapins and potentially spoiling the No. 4 UCLA Bruins' undefeated regular season to retain the Victory Bell could help coach Lincoln Riley keep his job with the Trojans, especially with his tenure in Los Angeles in question.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The last meeting between the Trojans and Terrapins was the only one in the series history, as USC looks to earn its first-ever win over Maryland on Saturday on Senior Day.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.