PFF Projection: USC Finishes First in Pac-12

The Trojans finished atop several categories looked at by PFF heading into 2021.

We’re less than three months away from USC’s home opener against San Jose State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which means preseason predictions are starting to pour in.

According to Pro Football Focus, the USC Trojans are getting some pretty favorable projections.

PFF released their projected division I conference champions list earlier this week, and USC finished first in the Pac-12 based on data, statistics and analytics.

The probability of the Trojans making it to the conference championship is 46% while the probability of them winning the Pac-12 title is 26%. The Oregon Ducks are No.2 on the list, with a 46% chance of making it to the title game from the North division, but only a 23% chance to win the conference.

Clay Helton’s team has the best chance of finishing as one of the final four teams of any Pac-12 squad and are tied for seventh overall in college football with a 12% chance of making it.

The Trojans continue to sit at the top of the Pac-12 projections, with their win total slated to be 8.5. This puts them in the top-10 of all college football teams.

PFF explained that if quarterback Kedon Slovis can maximize his full potential, this USC team can be very scary out West. With a great array of weapons, including one of the best returning wide receivers in Drake London, the Trojans offense can put up ridiculous numbers in 2021.

With so much young talent and untapped potential on both sides of the ball, including the young stars Korey Foreman and Raesjon Davis, the Trojans find themselves floating at the top of almost every PFF ranking.

