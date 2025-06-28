Predicting USC Trojans Top Defensive Players In EA College Football 26
For the first time in the Lincoln Riley tenure, there is a valid arguement that the USC Trojans have a stronger defense than offense. USC has plenty of talent at all three levels of the defense and with the release of EA College Football 26 right around the corner on July 10, it's time to start thinking about which USC defenders will have the highest overall on release day.
Here are three players who should have the highest overall for the Trojans on the defensive side of the ball in the latest edition of the popular video game.
1. Safety Kamari Ramsey
An easy candidate, Ramsey should have one of the highest overalls among all safeties in the game and will more than likely be leading the way for the Trojans' defense. A player who is not afraid to mix it up in the run game and is able to hang tough in coverage, there isn't too many things Ramsey can't do on a football field.
He's expected to be a true leader on the defense as he heads into his second season with the Trojans. This past year he racked up 60 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. Ramsay is returning to USC for his senior season, opting not to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be one of the bigger leaders on the Trojans' defense.
2. Linebacker Eric Gentry
After jumping out to a red-hot start to the season, Gentry's 2024 campaign was thrown off track by injuries. If healthy, Gentry should have one of the highest overalls of the Trojans' defense based on everything he has shown prior to last season. One of the best linebackers in the Big Ten, Gentry is a veteran stalwart for the Trojans that will be leading a new-look linebackers room, one that is filled with youth.
Gentry's size at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds makes him a unique player in the middle of the field and allows players and USC coaches to help cover a lot of ground with his size. Healthy and ready to go, Gentry will be looking to get back into the draft spotlight with a productive season.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
3. Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver
The No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 25 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Silver comes to USC after spending two seasons at Kentucky and immediately slides in as the anchor of the defensive front. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Silver have one of the highest overalls on the Trojans, much less the defense.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 334 pounds, Silver is an imposing figures along the defensive line and with the amount of talent USC has on the edge, the former Kentucky Wildcat should contribute some solid production for the Trojans. The addition of Silver helps gives the Trojans' stability and talent at a key position in the D'Anton Lynn defense.