USC Fans Will Love The Trojans' Latest Re-Signing Move

The USC Trojans announced the re-signing of linebacker Desman Stephens II, on Christmas Eve. USC is pushing for a College Football Playoff appearance next season, and Stephens will play a crucial role in the Trojans’ success as a leader on the defense.

In Stephens’ second season with the program, he stepped in as a starter and has shown improvement throughout the year. With linebacker Eric Gentry heading to the 2026 NFL draft, Stephens has the chance to step up as a prominent role-player in his junior season on the defense.

How Desman Stephens II Developed Throughout The Season

Stephens appeared in all 13 games for USC in 2024, but primarily on special teams. He was a true freshman who developed at a high level, serving as the team’s third linebacker as well. This gave him a shot to still earn valuable reps on the defense, which helped him become a starter this year.

Desman Stephens II has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/GjiwpoajuA — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 25, 2025

While there have been questions regarding USC’s defense, Stephens has taken a big step forward as a player in his sophomore season. He has appeared in all 12 games, totalling 83 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

“When we put him at Mike in the spring, it was a course, there's things that are new, there's a learning curve," USC defensive coordinator Lynn said over the summer. "But the one thing you didn't have to teach him was the instinctual stuff, and that's the stuff that I think has to come natural to a certain extent. And he has great instincts in the box. He sees things fast, he processes, and then all the other things you've just seen him get better and better."

The Trojans’ defense as a whole struggled to stop the run this season, and Stephens was a player who stepped up through the second half of the season, showing true physicality. In USC’s big win against Michigan, Stephens played a key role in forcing a lack of production from the Wolverines' offense.

When the Trojans faced UCLA to close out the regular season, Stephens made a big fourth-down stop, giving USC the ball back with under five minutes to go in the game, and helped secure the win.

What has helped Stephens become a starter as a true sophomore and a factor in the team re-signing him is the linebacker’s work ethic. He is a natural athlete who continues to improve on the field. His mentality and dedication to USC will help him improve in 2026.

In his junior year, Stephens will not only be a veteran presence on defense, but his improvement will also help bring USC to another level. Next year will be his third season with the program, which means Stephens will also have the chance to improve his stock and possibly declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Desman Stephens II To Play Big Role In Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl will provide Stephens with a big opportunity. The Trojans will not have their star linebacker on the field, as Gentry prepares for the NFL Draft. Gentry has been one of the biggest names on USC’s defense, but with the star linebacker opting out, the Trojans will be without a key starter.

This will give Stephens the chance to prove he can be the guy next season who will help lead the Trojans to success. He can prove his leadership and help guide players on defense who may not have played much, or at all, this season.

The No. 16 USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

