Ranking Loudest, Biggest, Iconic Big Ten Stadiums: USC Trojans' Memorial Coliseum Too Low?
With the new addition of UCLA and USC into the Big Ten, the conference has not only added historic programs, but their stadiums as well. The Big Ten has some of the most iconic and loudest stadiums with the largest capacities.
With there already being some legendary stadiums in the conference, who stands out as the best?
5. Beaver Stadium, Penn State
With an official capacity of 106,572, Beaver Stadium is one of the top five biggest stadiums in the world, and yet it is still second in the conference. Home to one of the most iconic traditions in the country with the White Out. Penn State has played some iconic games in recent years. In 2023, the Nittany Lions hosted three of the ten largest crowds in Beaver Stadium history. If all goes to plan for Penn State, then the Nittany Lions could be undefeated heading as they host their Nov. 2 matchup vs. Ohio State, a game that could draw one of the biggest crowds ever at University Park.
4. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State
The Buckeyes play in sold-out crowds of 102,780 fans week in and week out Also known as The Horseshoe, the Buckeye faithful have supported their teams against some really tough opponents in the non-conference part of their schedule such as Oregon in 2021 and Notre Dame in 2022. Not to mention the fact they host their rivals Michigan in the Big Game every other year. Fans in Columbus never have to worry about a ranked opponent traveling to The Horseshoe every year.
3. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC
Sitting at 77,500, the Coliseum is the smallest stadium on the list, but is one of the most historic. The Grand Old Lady has seen Olympics, Super Bowls and national championships at the stadium. USC has been playing there since 1923 and when the Trojans headed into the Big Ten, it instantly became one of the most iconic stadiums in the conference. The Trojans will host their first ever Big Ten matchup at the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. USC will play in front of at least two sell-outs to start their new era as they have sold out their conference home opener and the Nov. 16 matchup vs. Nebraska.
2. Rose Bowl, UCLA
The Rose Bowl is one of the most iconic venues in sports. The stadium sees the Rose Bowl game played on New Year's Day, which is one of the most watched games all year long. UCLA also plays their home games there. The aura surrounding the stadium is why it is so valued aamong college football fans. The beautiful backdrop of the San Gabriel mountains is the cherry on top. 89,702 fans can pile in at any given time, and fans of opposing Big Ten teams should make it a point to visit the stadium at least once.
1. Michigan Stadium, Michigan
The biggest stadium in the country, Michigan Stadium holds an astounding 107,601 people. The USC Trojans traveled to Ann Arbor for their Big Ten conference opener and experieneced it in all it's glory. The Trojans offense, which was fresh off a 48-0 win over Utah State and coming off a bye, started with three straight three and outs as the UM faithful welcomed them to the Big Ten. Every Michigan home game since 1975 has seen a crowd in excess of 100,000 people.
