Who's to Blame for Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Rookie Struggles?
When the Chicago Bears drafted former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, fans and media members alike began to conclude that this Bears team could be one of the best situations for a rookie quarterback.
Through three games, however, the public perception around Williams has shifted drastically. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 59.3 percent of his passes.
Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke with a former NFL coach and a general manager about the Chicago Bears, and they shared their thoughts anonymously. Instead of placing the blame on Williams, they both believe that the former USC Trojan has been set up to fail.
“The media gets excited, the personnel people get excited, and people expect that guy to come in and just tear it up,” a formal NFL coach said to Sando. “They did a good job putting people around him. I do not think the offensive line is very good.”
The former USC quarterback has been criticized for his slow start as the Bears have lost two out of three games to start the season. While Williams has certainly made poor decisions and has looked inaccurate at times, he has not had much time to throw.
Williams has been sacked 13 times, perhaps the most glaring statistic out of any. The Bears offensive line has clearly struggled to protect their quarterback on passing plays, but Chicago also ranks 31 out of 32 teams in rushing yards per game.
“I think Chicago is in trouble. That coach (Matt Eberflus) is embattled. I don’t blame the quarterback (Williams) at all. He is running for his life, just like he was at USC last year,” said an NFL general manager to Sando.
In addition to Bears coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has also received a fair share of criticism for the offense's lack of scoring. On a fourth down play at the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears ran a speed option that immediately stuffed by the Colts defense.
After the game, Williams shared his frustrations with the loss and with himself.
"Every game this season, we had multiple opportunities to put the game away," Williams said. "I can't thank the defense enough, and I apologize to the defense on behalf of the offense.
The Bears drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick, the team’s original pick heading into the draft. The Bears held the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, but the Carolina Panthers traded with Chicago in order to select Bryce Young. Part of the trade gave the Bears the No. 1 pick in 2024 and hopefully the team's quarterback of the future.
While Odunze has certainly shown flashes of his potential in the first three games of his NFL career, Bears fans might be wishing that Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles selected an offensive lineman with the team’s second pick.
