USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Trojans Plummet After Loss At Michigan
The USC Trojans suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Trojans see themselves falling on this week’s Big Ten power rankings.
1. Ohio State (Last Week: 1)
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been on cruise control through their 3 opening games. The Buckeyes didn’t exactly have the most difficult non-conference schedule. To be fair, they did take all three teams (Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall) to the woodshed.
Ohio State has outscored their opponents 157-20. That’s good enough to stay at the top of the Big Ten power rankings.
Next Game: 9/28 at Michigan State
2. Oregon Ducks (Last Week: 3)
The Ducks enjoyed their bye week and saw themselves jump up a spot. Not a bad week off.
Oregon had two subpar performances to kick off the season, but in their last game, they looked every bit as good as their AP preseason No. 3 rank would indicate. The beat Oregon State 49-14 on the road.
Next Game: 9/28 at UCLA
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 4)
The Nittany Lions returned from their bye week and shutout Kent State 56-0. Penn State just held off Bowling Green in their previous game so it was a good “get right” for them heading into Big Ten play.
They have a top-20 showdown against a red-hot Illinois team coming up.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. No. 19 Illinois
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: 6)
Illinois had one of the best wins of the 2024 college football season when they went into Nebraska and won in overtime on Friday night. The Illini have created some magic in their 4-0 start.
They have another tough road game at Penn State next week. Penn State is home to arguably the most hostile primetime crowd in college football. Illini fans, enjoy the ride. It’s been a while since you have been in a game of this magnitude.
Next Game: 9/28 at No. 9 Penn State
5. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: 8)
The Michigan Wolverines are back. They dusted off their “Defending National Champion” name tag and ran the ball all day against the USC Trojans in their 27-24 win. They completely out-physicalized the Trojans.
Throwing for 32 yards and beating the No. 11 ranked team in the country is no small feat. Running back Kalel Mullings balled out for the Wolverines. This team is still very good even if it doesn’t always look pretty.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Minnesota
6. USC Trojans (Last Week: 2)
As good as the win was for Michigan, it was a worse loss for USC. The Trojans were up against an offense that was one-dimensional all game long. Yet they still could not stop the run.
This was most prevalent on Michigan’s go-ahead drive. Kalel Mullings ran 8 times in the final minutes and capped off an 89-yard drive on 4th down and 1 at the goal line with a touchdown. What makes this loss worse for USC is that the Trojans were coming off a bye week and still were overmatched in the trenches. Brutal.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Wisconsin
7. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: 7)
Indiana picked up another win over the weekend in a 52-14 beatdown of Charlotte. Indiana has already won more games than all of last season when they went 3-9. What a start to the season!
The Hoosiers have yet to be tested this season. We will see what Maryland has in store for them.
Next Game: 9/28 vs. Maryland
8. Nebraska (Last Week: 5)
Nebraska let a game get away against Illinois on Friday. It was a tough loss that would have dramatically improved the Husker's odds to find themselves in the playoff.
Now the Huskers need to just take a deep breath and settle down. One loss isn’t the end of the world and they are still on track to make their first bowl game since 2016. However, a loss at Purdue on Saturday could trigger a disastrous collapse. I declare the Purdue game a must-win game.
Next Game: 9/28 at Purdue
9. Rutgers (Last Week: NR)
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights enter the top ten after their 3-0 start. Rutgers won on the road at Virginia Tech 26-23. All of a sudden, the Scarlet Knights look like a team that can make some noise in the Big Ten.
They have their first conference game against a new Big Ten opponent, Washington, on Friday night. The next week or so will tell us a lot about this team.
Next Game: 9/27 vs. Washington
10. Iowa (Last Week: NR)
Iowa has put up 30-plus points in back-to-back wins over Troy and Minnesota. Is this an offensive juggernaut now?
In all seriousness, Iowa is never bad and will somehow find its way to 7 or 8 wins every year. It’s refreshing to see them score some points though!
Next Game: 10/5 at No. 3 Ohio State
