USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had a tall task against a talented Michigan defense. The Wolverine defense swarmed the Trojans for the majority of the game, and combined with the Michigan rush attack on the other side of the ball, it was enough to outlast USC.
Michigan Wolverines' Defensive Line Dominates
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had a rough go of it today. Moss was getting pressured on nearly every drop back, and it was hard for him to get in a rhythm. He was hit ten times and was sacked four times.
Moss threw a pick-six that extended Michigan’s lead to 20-10 late in the third quarter, and things were looking grim for USC. However, Moss bounced back later in the game. He finished throwing 28 for 51 with 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
After the game, Moss said, "Defense played their ass off. We didn't help them out in the first half,...we gotta be better, especially me."
The USC offense only was able to generate three total points in the first half and put the Trojans behind the 8-ball.
"We just didn't settle in offensively till halfway through the second quarter. . . . I feel like I cost our team in a big way, turning the ball over," Moss said
He's taking the brunt of this loss as he knows he and the offense as a whole can be much better than what they showed. Taking accountability is what good leaders do.
Moss continued by saying, "We'll learn for it and we'll be better."
USC's next game is at home against Wisconsin.
USC Trojans Rally in the Second Half, Lose in Final Seconds
Following the Moss pick-six in the third quarter, USC running back Woody Marks broke off a 65-yard run to set up USC in the red zone. On third and goal, Moss was pressured again and fumbled. Michigan scooped the ball up and was running down the field until Marks ripped the ball away from Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
USC's offense got another chance and Moss connected with running back Jay Flair for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-17 heading to the 4th quarter.
Later in the 4th quarter following a Michigan fumble, Moss hit Ja'Kobi Lane for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 24-20 lead.
Michigan got the ball with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter down 24-20. A 63-yard rush from Kalel Mullings got the Wolverines into the red zone. Mullings punched it into the end zone on fourth down at the oneyard line to give the Wolverines a 27-24 lead with 37 seconds remaining.
Moss and the Trojans were unable to get in field goal range and Michigan pulled out the 27-24 win.
