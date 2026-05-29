Ranking USC Football's Home Games By Difficulty

During the 2025 college football season, the USC Trojans finished undefeated at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, going 9-0 in their home games. All three of the Trojans' regular-season losses came on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks.

USC’s undefeated record at the Coliseum was the second time during coach Lincoln Riley’s four-year coaching tenure that USC won all its games at home, the last coming in 2022. Entering the 2026 season with two marquee home games, the Trojans look to go undefeated at home again.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans have seven home games at the Coliseum this season. Here’s a ranking of the Trojans home games from most difficult to easiest.

1. Oregon Ducks

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In what will be the most anticipated game of the first month of the college football season, Riley and the Trojans look to make a statement victory over coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks. Last season, Riley fell to 0-2 against Lanning as the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42-27 at Autzen Stadium, keeping them out of the College Football Playoff.

An upset win over the Ducks on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum could help set the tone for the Trojans to reach the CFP in Riley’s fifth season. One of the deciding factors in the matchup will be the quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava, two of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten and college football.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) warms up prior to the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football fans will be in for a real treat on Halloween when the Trojans match up with the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Coliseum. Similar to the Oregon game, USC’s result in their Halloween matchup against coach Ryan Day’s Ohio State squad will dictate their Big Ten title and CFP aspirations.

It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and Buckeyes since USC joined the Big Ten in 2024. USC’s defense, led by new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, aims to lock down Ohio State star quarterback Julian Sayin and a talented group of wide receivers, highlighted by one of college football’s best, Jeremiah Smith. The Halloween matchup will also be the first-ever meeting between Riley and Day as head coaches.

3. Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Following their matchup against Oregon, the Trojans will face another one of their former Pac-12 rivals at the Coliseum, the Washington Huskies. Following a 9-4 season, coach Jedd Fisch’s Huskies group looks to build off their success with the return of starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

The Huskies are capable of going into the Coliseum and knocking off the Trojans, especially with the star power of Williams. The last time the Trojans and Huskies faced off, Washington beat USC 26-21 at Husky Stadium in 2024.

4. Maryland Terrapins

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) scrambles during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For Senior Day at the Coliseum this season, the Trojans will face the Maryland Terrapins and look to send out their seniors in style with a dominating win on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. The matchup against the Terrapins should be one of the easiest matchups on USC’s schedule.

Last season, the Terrapins were among the worst teams in the Big Ten, finishing 4-8 overall and 1-8 in conference play. The Terrapins started 4-0 before losing eight straight games.

5. Fresno State Bulldogs

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) scores a touchdown against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC’s lone Friday night game will come on Sept. 4 against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The last meeting between the Trojans and Bulldogs was in 2022 at the Coliseum, when USC won 45-17. In what will be the Trojans' second game of the season, the Trojans should be able to dominate Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2025 season in which they were one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference, finishing with a 9-4 overall record. Fresno State capped off its season with an 18-3 win over the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

6. Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Cajuns quarterback Lunch Winfield 2 hands off to Zylan Perry 3, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Texas State Football. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC will cap off non-conference play on Sept. 12 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between USC and Louisiana. The Trojans should be expected to dominate from start to finish, despite the Ragin Cajuns being one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference last season.

The Ragin' Cajuns finished the 2025 season with a 6-7 overall record and went 5-3 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana lost the 68 Ventures Bowl, losing 20-13 to the Delaware Blue Hens.

7. San Jose State Spartans

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

USC opens its 2026 season on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Coliseum. Given that the Trojans are 6-0 all-time against San Jose State and the Spartans finished with a 3-9 overall record last season, expect USC to kick off its 2026 season with a bang.

The early betting odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, suggest that the Trojans will dominate the Spartans. USC is currently a 35.5-point favorite over San Jose State in the season opener on Aug. 29.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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