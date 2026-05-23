Three Games USC Cannot Afford to Lose Next Season

Heading into the 2026 season, the pressure on coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans appears to be ramping up in a very competitive Big Ten conference. As the Trojans head into year five under Riley, it seems that qualifying for the College Football Playoff could be the expectation next season.

With the high expectations that the Trojans have, it is critical that USC takes care of business and as many games as they can. So here are three games that USC cannot afford to lose in 2026.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

On September 19, the Trojans will travel to play Rutgers in a game that they should win, but is also a game that they cannot afford to lose. The biggest reason why the Trojans cannot afford to lose against the Scarlet Knights is the fact that a home matchup with Oregon is looming the following week.

With such a big matchup coming up, this could be a game where the Trojans lack focus and could become complacent. If USC wants to become a national championship contender, that is something they cannot afford to do, which is why Riley must prepare his group every single week to give a full 60-minute effort.

In this matchup with Rutgers, one of the more important factors could be the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava. With so many elite quarterbacks on the schedule, Maiava must show that he has the ability to help USC win the games they are supposed to win and create a consistent offensive rhythm.

It is also critical for the defense to limit the explosive plays that Rutgers can generate. With the Scarlet Knights being at home, the ability to generate explosive plays could be something that makes this game very tight and puts USC in a difficult position. However, the personnel that the Trojans have on defense, with players like linebacker Desman Stephens II and safety Christian Pierce, should give USC a chance to have a dominant defensive performance.

If Maiava can lead the Trojans to a productive day on the offensive side of the ball and the defense limits Rutgers ' offense, this is a game that USC should not lose.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wisconsin Badgers

Near the end of the season, the Trojans have another key road matchup as they go to Wisconsin to play the Wisconsin Badgers.

In this game against Wisconsin, USC has a great opportunity to showcase that they have the physicality to compete in the Big Ten. Over the past three seasons, it has become clear that to win the Big Ten and a national championship, being dominant on both sides of the line of scrimmage is a requirement. The last three national champions have put this on display in Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Next season, USC may look to repeat that formula with the entire offensive line returning to establish a physical run game and protect Maiava in addition to having several players on the defensive line who could help the Trojans dominate against the run and get after opposing quarterbacks.

As USC prepares to play Wisconsin next season, winning on the line of scrimmage will be crucial, and if they can be successful against the Badgers, that could set the Trojans up for a deep run in the CFP.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Huskies

In addition to the road tests that USC has, they also have a few tough home games, including one against the Washington Huskies.

The hard part about the matchup with Washington is the fact that it is directly between games against Oregon and Penn State, who are both teams that the Trojans must beat if they want a chance to compete near the top of the Big Ten.

USC also has to beat Washington, but it will not be easy, especially with their dual-threat quarterback, Demond Williams. For the Huskies, Williams brings big-play ability with his arm and as a crusher, which is something USC must contain. If the Trojans can limit Williams as a passer and as a runner, USC should be in a solid position to pick up a win, but it will take a full effort from the entire roster on offense, defense, and special teams.

Even with all the factors surrounding this matchup with the Huskies, the Trojans must keep focus and win this game no matter what it takes. With the pressure that is on Riley and USC, a loss to Washington could be brutal for hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

At most, the Trojans can afford two losses and still maintain a realistic hope of winning the CFP. With matchups against Indiana and Ohio State coming up after this game, the Trojans cannot lose to the Huskies.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.