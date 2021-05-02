Rapper YG Shares Message with UDFA Olaijah Griffin After Signing with Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has a new rookie in town and rapper YG is fired up about it...

USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin did not hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft, but still managed to make it onto an NFL roster.

The former USC Trojan went from 'crushed' to 'ready to work' when the Buffalo Bills called offering him an opportunity.

The California native took to social media to confirm the news writing, "Ready to win a super bowl! bills mafia I’m ready to work!"

Famous rapper YG commented on Griffin's Instagram post with a 'fire' emoji after he announced the big news.

Griffin is the son of rapper Warren G. He finished his college career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception. Although Buffalo's newest rookie was projected to be taken in rounds five - seven, he still gets an opportunity to compete and make a name for himself in the big leagues.

Here is Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible's Pre-Draft Scouting Report on Griffin:

"The true junior arrived at USC as a highly-touted five-star recruit. Griffin saw significant playing time since his true freshman season. He is an elite athlete with exceptional foot speed to carry vertical routes and exceptional change of direction abilities. Natural in press coverage, does an outstanding job of staying square to mirror releases of receivers and stabbing efficiently to frustrate receivers.

Noteworthy short-area quickness showing explosive burst downhill with impressive click and close abilities. Extremely physical player who loves to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage and as an incredibly willing tackler. Thin frame causes him to get pushed off at the top of routes easily and is a contributing factor to his missed tackles on film. Eye discipline in man coverage is concerning; has plenty of instances of being too eager to open his hips or letting receivers break his cushion.

Had only one interception in his career despite playing a lot of snaps is going to be a concern. He has the athletic ability and measurables to be a starting cornerback in the future despite lacking consistency. Griffin has very intriguing tools that make him the biggest sleeper in this cornerback class due to him still being raw with his eye discipline in man coverage."

