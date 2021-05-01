Breaking: Detroit Lions Draft USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

This just in...

The Detroit Lions select USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at pick No. 112 in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Brown played three seasons at USC, but had a standout year in 2020. He had 478 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 catches, and four of those touchdowns came against Washington State.

St. Brown finished his college career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "He is going to create easy separation early on in reps with his fluidity. His hands are also phenomenal, rarely showing evidence of drops or double catches. This is in part due to his play strength. He isn’t the biggest receiver but St. Brown comes down with the football each and every time. He comes from a football family, and it is easy to see that he is an experienced player. St. Brown has a good understanding of spatial awareness, allowing him to pick apart defenses in zone coverage. His issues will revolve around his overall size and speed. Not that either is an issue but neither is good enough to vault him into that elite wideout status. He just misses the mark with both. There are just very few weaknesses in St. Brown’s game. He will be great if teams put him in the slot or the “Z” position, off the line of scrimmage. St. Brown is a willing blocker and has the traits to just be good."

